Ghostrunner Review: Cyberpunk gets tough!

Dying is a matter of seconds. Just a moment, the time of a breath, and everything ends. A bullet, a fall into the void, a blade that pierces the flesh. And then the blood, which darkens the neon lights, and finally the darkness. At least until the next attempt. Our metallic body will not save us: we are very vulnerable, ready to die for an imperceptible mistake. They call it “Critical Failure”. But we are also terribly lethal, precise in assaults, agile in dodging, lightning fast in running: we are Ghostrunner, bodyguards, peacemakers, judges, murderers.

In the first person action game published by 505 Games and developed by the combined strength of the One More Level, Slipgate6 and 3D Realms teams we will drop body and soul into one of these elite soldiers, knowing that a single blow will lead us to victory or defeat. Ghostrunner is, on the other hand, a highly merciless production, which does not forgive even the slightest mistake: action, puzzle solving and precision platforming come together in a single solution to create a galvanizing hybrid, where adrenaline and frustration move in symbiosis.

You die, in Ghostrunner, all the time: you will feel the weight of every successful lunge, of every badly calibrated leap, of every slight distraction. But even after countless falls you will get up, stronger than before, and feel an electrifying thrill of ecstasy when your katana becomes soiled with enemy blood, while the cyberpunk sounds will hammer your eardrums and stimulate you to continue, and to kill, more. Before losing again. A bit like what happened in that Hotline Miami masterpiece (by the way, here the review of the Hotline Miami Collection)

Climbing the Dharma Tower

The Ghostrunner doesn’t kill for sheer pleasure. It has a mission to accomplish, and it is certainly not one of those within everyone’s reach. The Dharma Tower is the last bastion of a humanity other than as we know it. The world has changed, it has become darker, more evil, more controlled: from the top of a building that, within its steel walls, seems to want to protect what remains of civilization, the KeyMaster known as Mara has hatched a blow state to seize power. But the architect is not there: it is he who created the Tower, moved by ideological and noble purposes, and saw it collapse just as it happened to the previous company.

But Mara is ruthless, like her army, and the only way to dethrone her is to call back a Ghostrunner, number 74, to be precise. Entering the protagonist’s mind, the Architect will guide him towards the top of the Dharma Tower, along a path made of death, rebirth and rebellion, in a kaleidoscope of cyberpunk clichés that have the merit of never being predominant or invasive. Just a vibrant push in the direction of the next target.

We will not feel empathy for the Ghostrunner’s mission, nor will we find ourselves particularly unprepared when we discover some narrative implications, but the story knows how to spur us, how to intrigue us, how to trap us.

The story manages to creep into the gameplay without ever overwhelming it: the characters communicate in the few moments of pause, or for short moments in the platform sequences, or even in the parentheses in which we will explore the Cybervuoto, a virtual dimension where we will unravel some details on the story and learn new talents. Ghostrunner’s components act in unison, and cooperate in an excellent balance. We talk little, we reveal enough, we act a lot. And that’s okay. That’s fine: because what matters is to continue, regardless of the purpose that moves us.

One shot to kill, or get killed

Mara’s armies must be stopped. There is no other way to avoid a new collapse of civilization. Or at least this claims the architect. It doesn’t matter, you have to act, and quickly. How do you face a fully armed army, including robots, armored soldiers, riflemen and thugs protected by energy shields? Obviously with a katana: like a futuristic samurai, the Ghostrunner 74 guts, kicks, beheads and stabs all enemies with its razor sharp blade. One shot is enough, we said it, and any target, regardless of its size, is knocked out. And the same goes for us.

Moreover, it was known that it would not be an easy undertaking. The important thing is not to be discouraged, not to give up, not to give up. The progress is structured in a fairly linear way, and after each successful segment the title saves our progress. In short, if we were to die, we will start again shortly before the death. And it will happen often. Despite the abilities of the number 74, however, defeating Mara’s army would have been impossible with just one katana.

That’s why the warrior can slow down time for a short time during a jump, so as to dodge the blows and fall flat on the opposing soldiers. Or has the ability to deflect the bullets and return them to the sender, as long as you reject them with the right timing. And it can still chain a series of kills in a row, take advantage of shurikens of limited duration, or generate a shockwave that blows away the targets. Certainly these skills cannot be abused, because they must be reloaded with a few hits correctly landed.

The talents do not end there, but we leave you the pleasure of discovering others for yourself: just know that there is no single and granite way to overcome the threats of the Dharma Tower. Ghostrunner invites experimentation, looking for different approach solutions to triumph where we had previously failed, to eliminate the enemies of a specific area in the order we prefer and in the shortest possible time. And the speedrunner’s paradise: every action is fast-paced, in an unstoppable hyperkinetic progression, made of satisfaction and a lot of wickedness.

The cruelty of level design

The level design is designed to always put you in trouble the player, there is not a single frame designed to be traversed without first failing repeatedly and memorizing the precise calibration of the jumps and the rhythms of the enemy action. Ghostrunner is cruel in all forms, even when he doesn’t ask us to fight. Platforming is as hardcore as clashes: between self-propelled platforms, leaps into the void, grappling hooks and rotating blades of all kinds, there’s really a lot to be afraid of. And the same goes for Mara’s soldiers, or worse still for the merciless (but very limited in number) boss fights.

The whole becomes even more Machiavellian when the level design mixes platforming and combat, asking us at the same time to overcome sequences of extreme parkour and to get rid of the soldiers. All within the blink of an eye. There are 17 levels of Ghostrunner, and the difficulty grows more and more: some stages can be completed in ten or twenty minutes (at least at a first approach), while others will require much longer. Obviously a lot (too much!) Will depend on the skill of the players, and it is difficult to quantify the precise longevity of the game.

What is certain is that Ghostrunner will be able to entertain you for a long time, if only for his own innate replay value: on the one hand there is the desire to break the previous record, on the other the pleasure of collecting some collectibles scattered throughout the levels, in the form of a recording that expands the lore or a new skin for the sword. Ghostrunner is a constant challenge, even in obtaining upgrades.

Between one painting and the next, we will explore the Cybervuoto, overcoming puzzles that defibrillate our gray matter as clashes do with our adrenaline. Once we have obtained the upgrades, which take on the appearance of tetrominoes, we will have to fit them into a grid, so as to choose from time to time which advantages to obtain in battle. Changing talents progressively to adapt them to the different clashes is an indispensable prerogative to maximize our records.

Unfortunately, Ghostrunner does not always offer a completely rigorous challenge to the user, and in some cases the impression is that development studies have not balanced the difficulty properly adventure. There are extreme situations which are followed by others which are conspicuously simpler, and some obvious uncertainties in the Katana’s hitboxes or in collisions with platforms risk leading the player to failure for reasons beyond his ability.

Dying, being reborn, dodging, jumping, shredding, falling, getting up, and then dying again: a pleasantly suffocating routine, where the line between contentment and frustration is quite thin, and which is aimed only at a hardcore audience, one who is not afraid of having to repeat the same point over and over again, even when a sporadic software error can make his efforts in vain. Part of the game: take it or leave it. If you are not afraid of death, trust us: take up your sword and climb the Tower.

Sounds and visions

Crucible of the most classic cyberpunk suggestions, the mechanical core of the Dharma Tower is powered byUnreal Engine 4, optimized almost to perfection on PC. In an adventure that makes fluidity its sharpest weapon, it couldn’t have been otherwise. The building is a steel and sheet metal monster, colossal containers and hypnotizing maxi screens, where the protruding pipes form the nervous system of a death-dispensing environment.

The composition of the game world tests the reflexes and the patience of the user, but the artistic rendering does not have the same impact as the gameplay: some visual solutions will soon begin to repeat themselves, proposing fluctuating views in terms of art design, nevertheless very functional for the playful mechanics. The voice of this cyberpunk microcosm is the music of the artist Daniel Deluxe, who hybridizes retrowave and electronics, assembling a enthralling sound accompaniment and able to continuously pump adrenaline into the veins.

Recall that the title will be available from October 27 on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, with free upgrades for the PS5 and Series X versions of Ghostrunner.