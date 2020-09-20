Giant crocodile makes a pig ‘fly’ in these brutal shots

The animal world is also made of brutal clashes for survival and the world of the Web is remembering it through shots that are going around the world, in which you can see a crocodile that throws a pig into the air after taking a bite.

In particular, according to what reported by the online edition of The Sun, the zoologist Adam Britton witnessed the scene near his home, located in that of Darwin (Australia), managing to take some shots, that is those you can see at kit of the news, with its Canon EOS 7D MK II with 18-135 mm lens. The expert claimed that the crocodile is an adult male weighing about 500 kilograms (1100 pounds). Still according to Britton, the force with which the crocodile “rotated” the pig was enough to “rip” a limb.

Think that crocodiles usually continue to rotate their prey, making it become smaller and smaller. This means that they can take a long time to finish their “meal”, especially when it comes to a pig like this. Indeed, the zoologist who witnessed the scene stated that the crocodile it took about 50 minutes to feed. Apparently, it seems that the pig was already dead when Adam took the photos. Also, still according to Britton, the crocodile would eat almost nothing for three weeks after feeding on the pig.

In some ways, as noted by the Sun, there is something in this story that is reminiscent of the film “Black Water: Abyss”.