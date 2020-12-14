Giant DailyTour E + 2: the electric city bike that you can buy as

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

As we have commented on other occasions, already considering electric and sustainable mobility, a good number of companies have appeared in recent years that have jumped on the bandwagon of manufacturing all kinds of eBikes without having, behind their backs, a remarkable tradition . This is not the case with Giant, the Taiwanese company founded in 1972 that It is about to turn half a century and it continues to put new models on the market.

Giant DailyTour E + 2 from 2021. Giant Bicycles

This is the case of this DailyTour E + 2 from 2021, which It has the peculiarity that those users who are interested can buy it in different sizes, depending on the height they spend. This way they won’t have to take home, yes or yes, an oversized bicycle that they won’t be able to enjoy when they go out for walks in the country or to go back and forth around the city.

Classic design and very good finish

This sales strategy includes four different bike sizes which are L, M, S and XS, and correspond to the forks from 1.55 to 1.65 meters, 1.62 to 1.72, 1.69 to 1.79 and 1.76 to 1.86, respectively. With that in mind, you will have to choose yours. This model has a 50Nm Giant SyncDrive Core motor that is capable of printing a speed of 25 kilometers per hour. As far as battery is concerned, we are going to have a 500Wh Giant EnergyPak. compatible with fast charging, so that we can more quickly recover all the autonomy that, by the way, the manufacturer has not published.

Giant DailyTour E + 2 from 2021. Giant Bicycles

Like a good electric bike, It has an automatic Smart Assist driving mode that is capable of calibrating what help we need when pedaling. Thus, the bicycle will always choose the best gear, adapting the engine power to the circumstances. This will help us, above all, to extend the autonomy of the battery and do a few more kilometers.

Giant DailyTour E + 2 from 2021. Giant Bicycles

This DailyTour E + 2 of 2021 includes a screen RideControl EVO integrated into the handlebar, which offers constant speed data, battery charge level and estimated kilometers remaining. As if that were not enough, it also offers an adjustable Monoshock OD2 front suspension system and for them to see us at night, we will have permanent lighting. If you are interested in buying it, it is possible to get more information about the points of sale available on the manufacturer’s website. Its price is 2,849 euros.

>