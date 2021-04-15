Gigabyte Introduces First NVIDIA CMP Mining Card

- Advertisement -

Gigabyte has announced the launch of an NVIDIA CMP graphics card. As you know is the acronym for «Cryptocurrency Mining Processor«, The bet of the green giant to provide the crypto mining segment with its own specialized graphics.

Gigabyte’s model is the first of its kind. It has been created on the basis of the NVIDIA CMP 30HX D6 6G, the most basic solution of the four announced by the graphics firm for crypto mining. Offers a mining rate on Ethereum of 26 MH / s, has a TDP of 125 watts and uses an 8-pin connector for additional power supply to that offered by the PCIe slot where it is installed.

Its cooling design has been strengthened featuring Gigabyte’s well-known WINDFORCE 2X, including two large 90mm blade fans, reciprocating twist to reduce turbulence and increase air pressure, and a composite copper heat pipe, which also covers the VRAM through a plate of metal.

The graphics card uses the best power phase design available by Gigabyte to allow the MOSFET to operate at a lower temperature and an over temperature protection design to balance the voltage regulator loads. The installed capacitors and coils are certified under the standard Ultra Durable.

Together, it promises to offer highly efficient heat dissipation and increase its service life while maintaining performance. Something mandatory considering that this type of card is intended to work 24/7 without stopping, although the guarantee offered by Gigabyte is only three months.

Otherwise, it does not have video outputs and its dedicated memory is 6 Gbytes GDDR6 on a 192-bit bus for a bandwidth of 14 Gbps. It can work in conjunction with other NVIDIA CMP cards and with a single CPU. It is suspected that the graphics core used are consumer GPUs that did not reach the necessary level. Although the business for NVIDIA is clear, it does not have to be negative for a cryptocurrency card and should help improve the offer in a time of lack of stock of graphics and other components.

More NVIDIA CMP coming soon

Gigabyte has ‘opened the fire’, but offer from other manufacturers is expected shortly. About the basic version of these «Cryptocurrency Mining Processor»And the other three with superior performance whose main specifications you can see in the image:

We do not know the official price for this Gigabyte NVIDIA CMP 30HX D6 6G. But it won’t be cheap at all because a MSRP of $ 720 is rumored. And with only three months of guarantee. But it is a specialized segment that must be covered.

The positive is that the ‘normal’ graphics that miners had exhausted until now can be used to play or work with our PC, the tasks for which they were designed, increasing the stock and lowering prices that are currently impossible. If you don’t really need it the market is to forget about buying graphics. And do not even think about going to the second hand unless you know exactly that they have not been mining …