GlideCV, analyze your CV and find out if you have a chance to be selected

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Today, the selection processes of many companies around the world are not only in the hands of human beings. At this time, many recruitment departments have been empowered with programs capable of filtering the resumes that arrive. Therefore, we want to present you a tool that will allow you to analyze your CV and know if you have the opportunity to pass these software filters.

Its name is GlideCV and just by uploading your resume you will be able to know if it would pass the first filters of the companies.

Do you want to know if you can get that job? Start by analyzing your CV

When we see a job advertisement and submit our resumes, we know that we are not the only ones doing it. Depending on the position and the company, we could be talking about hundreds or thousands of applications. As they are received, the selection software will extract the necessary data to choose candidates and on the other hand, discard those who do not comply.

So, the idea is that we have a curriculum that is friendly for data extraction by these programs. But how can we know the criteria of these software? through GlideCV and its ability to analyze your CV. Thus, this free tool will help you to know what faults you have or if you would really pass the filters.

To begin, go to the site from the link at the end of this article and you will receive the area where you must deposit the curriculum. It should be noted that the file must be in Doc or PDF formats, the tool does not accept images, just like the Human Resources softwares.

At the end of the processing, the system will give a general grade and also, it will indicate in detail what you must correct. This will allow you to adjust your resume as much as possible in order to get that job interview. So if you need a little help to improve your CV, you just have to have it analyzed by GlideCV to achieve it.

To prove it, follow this link.

.