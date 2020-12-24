Glimpse of Camila Sodi and Geraldine Bazán’s Aspen Vacation: Happy and Carefree

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Geraldine Bazán continues to enjoy her December vacation in Aspen, Colorado, where she met her great friend Camila Sodi. Both celebrities shared part of their fun afternoon on the snowy mountains and even some of their stumbling blocks while skiing: “you fell on your face, friend”.

The actress traveled to Aspen to celebrate Christmas, as this year her daughters will be by their father’s side Gabriel Soto, who this week faced a new scandal because an intimate video was leaked on social networks that caused a stir.

Bazán released several images of his December vacation in the snowy passage for a few days, but it was yesterday when in his stay he met Thalia’s niece.

Their day on the mountain became a very fun coexistence between friends and the two shared their knowledge about skis and even how they fell on the snow on more than one occasion.

“I found a snow bunny”, Camila Sodi wrote in her Instagram stories next to several videos about her coexistence with Geraldine Bazán.

Both explained that Sodi would be in charge of teaching how to maneuver better on the snow, but their first attempts failed because they both fell on a freezing panorama.

“My friend ran me over,” said Diego Luna’s ex-partner with amusement.

Camila Sodi herself shared other videos of one of Geraldine Bazán’s solo falls: “Let’s see, turn around, we want to see those little eyelashes full of snow, you fell on your face, friend. I am going to help you”.

Both celebrities highlighted that the temperature in Aspen, Colorado, ranged between -12 and -14 degrees Celsius, so they always wore very warm outfits.

“I am freezing. The day is super nice, but it’s very cold because it snowed a lot yesterday. But we are going to continue giving it, ”stressed the mother of Gabriel Soto’s daughters.

Geraldine Bazán put land through the controversy that her ex-husband now faces, whom this week An intimate video was posted on social media that was allegedly recorded several years ago.

Leaving behind the scandal that accompanies the father of her daughters Elissa and Miranda, Geraldine Bazán is already on vacation and enjoying a winter landscape in Aspen, Colorado, United States.

The actress posted on her Instagram account some postcards of your activities in this tourist center and where it already boasts a silver look that helps it withstand low temperatures.

In the images you can see Bazán more than ready to start skiing in the company of a mysterious man, and that the latter appears with his face completely covered, so the alarms are turned on to know if he traveled alone or accompanied by a new love.

In another video he is seen crossing the mountains with great skill and talent; in addition to enjoying some hot drinks.

He also published a funny clip in which he seeks to ingest the flakes that fall on his face. “I’m trying to eat some snow,” she highlighted in the audiovisual that she recorded during a break and while lying on an armchair.

The actress made this trip after anticipating her Christmas dinner with her daughters, who this year will spend this holiday with their father, Gabriel Soto.

Bazán herself published the postcards of the dinner she had with Elissa and Miranda, where they look in the middle of their room decorated especially for the occasion and accompanied by other members of their family.

|