Glip, group video calls up to 20 hours long

Video calls have been the order of the day during 2020 and their prominence has not ended yet. Rather, these services have become incredibly supportive across the board, from personal to professional to academic. In that sense, services to make group video calls continue to appear and even other established ones bring excellent promotions as in the case of Zoom.

However, we want to present you a new alternative that will allow you to make group video calls with a limit of 20 hours. His name is Glip.

Free long-term group video calls

The main limitation we have against free video calling services is time limits. In the case of Zoom, for example, group video calls are limited to 40 minutes, although for Christmas they will lift this restriction. So, if you are looking for an alternative to communicate during the holidays and that also allows you to stay for a long time, then you should try Glip.

It is a video calling service that has a paid version, but in its free form it offers excellent options. One of them is the possibility of making group video calls with a duration of up to 20 hours. It should be noted that although the service is free, you must create an account to use it.

Once inside, the communication method is the same as the rest of the services. In that sense, you will only have to create a room and share the link with the rest of the guests. Glip in its free plan offers support for Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, in addition, you can share files and invite up to 100 people.

Another very interesting feature of Glip is the possibility of transferring the call from the mobile to the computer or vice versa. This way, when you need to move you can take the video call to your smartphone and continue it easily. Glip is a very solvent service, which is worth trying if you do not want to bend to the conventional options.

To prove it, follow this link.

.