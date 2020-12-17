Global chip shortages are causing delays in the production of phones, computers and more, according to Reuters

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

With the post-COVID-19 “return to normalcy”, technology manufacturers are running into a new problem to face: chip shortage. A lack of supply worldwide is having interesting effects in the technology sector, such as delays in production or increased sales costs.

Chips, after all, are the brain of any minimally “smart” tech product. From a smartphone or computer to an autonomous car. The manufacturers of these components are among the first on the assembly line and largely depend on whether the rest of the production goes ahead or not.

Chip shortage for the entire tech industry

According to different sources and analysts to Reuters, currently there is a new shortage of chip production. There are several factors why this shortage is occurring and also the most varied.

First, Reuters notes that the main reason we are experiencing shortages is the little investment by production plants in new technologies for more advanced chips. Many factories are struggling to cope with the demand for chips they are having, even more so now that 5G is developing so much.

On the other hand, there are political factors such as the trade war between the United States and China. With different sanctions and vetoes (the one from the United States to Huawei stands out) so that they stop using American technologies, for example, chip manufacturers have to devise to design and manufacture them through others, for example, causing price increases in devices of storage. Another curious case is that of OLED screens, with Samsung and LG as one of the few with factories and the capacity to produce them. This caused at the time that Apple paid millions to LG to build their factories as long as they produced the screens of the iPhone with OLED panel (from the iPhone X onwards).