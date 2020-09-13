Gmail and other Google services are causing problems worldwide, also in Spain?

Having trouble accessing Gmail, Google Drive, or Google Meet? You’re not alone. Thousands of users have reported bugs worldwide, mainly in Japan, Australia, India, part of the United States, and several European countries, including Spain. Google has confirmed that there are some problems with access to its services.

In the last hours, many people have declared through different means that they cannot see or send emails through Gmail or access their Google Drive and other services. In the case of Gmail, the main problem is in the attached emails.

Google has admitted that there are problems

Google has already admitted to US media that there are bugs in several of its websites, apart from those mentioned, such as Google Docs, Google Chat or Google Groups. The technology giant indicates that they are trying to solve the problem, so it will probably be a matter of time before everything is solved.

In addition, Google is also reporting through a special portal, all the progress they are making to try to solve the problem that hinders the normal functioning of the aforementioned platforms.

Gmail, Drive and Meet with problems

Thanks to the DownDetector web portal, we see that incidents have skyrocketed this morning. Taking a look at the map, large foci can be seen in many countries.

In Europe, central Holland and even Spain have a light red hue, which amounts to the problem. In Latin America it has not grown, probably because they have already suffered it while sleeping.

In SpainAccording to the information collected on the portal, the decline is not particularly severe. It has only affected the cities of Madrid and Barcelona and more limited to other regions. At the moment, Google has not made any statement on the cause of the failure.

Google said it will continue to investigate this issue and which will currently keep its users informed with a small update every hour.