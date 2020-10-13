Gmail Go leaves the Google Play Store as fast as it arrived

As you know, not everyone lives in countries where it is common to find a high percentage of the population that carries mid-range, high-end or premium devices in their pockets, but rather In many parts of the world, the majority of users are located in a discreet economic segment where the hardware gives what it gives, that is, to launch Google apps and social networks with more pain than glory. And that’s it.

That is why Google has, for many years, a policy of publishing applications in certain developing countries (where the majority of the population has this type of smartphones) in which it resorts to small lite versions, trimmed, offering almost identical functionality to the main apps, but without taking up so much memory space or consuming too much phone performance.

Gmail Go on the Android Play Store. Google

Google Go, Maps Go, Assistant Go, YouTube Go, Files Go, etc. are just some of those Mountain View apps that have reached the Play Store in the past, as has also happened with Gmail Go, which in the last few hours appeared surprisingly in the Android store as available for all kinds of devices. Do you know what happened? Thousands of users rushed to download it and it became an instant hit … until Google turned off the tap.

Goodbye to the Android Play Store

So what seemed like an official and ad eternum publication of Gmail Go in the Play Store for any user who passed by, has turned into a disappearance in the purest Houdini style in just 24 hours, of which there has been no trace. Reason? Google has stated that publishing Gmail Go for everyone was a mistake and that it will only be available to the cheapest mobiles that carry an Android Go installation in their guts.

And you will think, what does it matter to Google that we install Gmail Go if it takes up less space, consumes fewer resources and allows us to write and read emails efficiently and quickly? Well the explanation must be fetched from the latest changes in the platform, With the arrival of that Meet tab, for video conferencing, how important it has become in these months of pandemic and teleworking. Allowing Gmail Go to be downloaded to any smartphone would derail their strategy in recent months and that is, surely, something they were not thinking about and that does not fit into the current plans of those in Mountain View.