Gmail has a new logo: Goodbye to the iconic red envelope

By Abraham
Entertainment

Netflix will make it much easier for you to choose what to watch next

Brian Adam - 0
It seems that in time Netflix is ​​succumbing to the uses and customs of many other applications who have no qualms about publishing daily...
Apple

iOS 14.2 will add more than 100 emojis and new gender and skin tone options

Abraham - 0
Apple has released this week the public and developer betas for iOS 14.2, which among other innovations present more than 100 new emojis. Among the additions...
Apple

The iPhone 12 Pro will no longer start from 64GB of capacity

Abraham - 0
Today, most high-end smartphones come with at least 128GB of storage. However, the iPhone 11s came with a 64GB input capacity, which was presumably a...
Latest news

Samsung Galaxy S21: Still no camera under the screen but already close

Abraham - 0
Samsung's next generation of flagships, the Galaxy S series, will not feature an under-display front camera. According to the Korean publication The Elec , attempts to incorporate a...
The Gmail red lined envelope is one of the oldest and most recognized app logos of all time. But that’s changing today as Google has announced a design change.

The new logo is an “M” for (g) Mail in Google colors. It still looks like an envelope, but it looks more abstract.

The change is part of the makeover and name of the G Suite , which is now Google Workplace. The new design will roll out to users “in the coming weeks” and includes new logos for Drive, Calendar, Meet, Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

 

According to a Fast Company article , the designers of the new logos “relied on regular testing with users and their feedback to guide their decisions.”

It turns out that the shape of an envelope was not “as critical to design as they had anticipated . ” In contrast, when they tried removing the “M” and the color red from Gmail, people reacted negatively to those changes. So those aspects remain in the new logo.

