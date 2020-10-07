Gmail has a new logo: Goodbye to the iconic red envelope

The Gmail red lined envelope is one of the oldest and most recognized app logos of all time. But that’s changing today as Google has announced a design change.

The new logo is an “M” for (g) Mail in Google colors. It still looks like an envelope, but it looks more abstract.

The change is part of the makeover and name of the G Suite , which is now Google Workplace. The new design will roll out to users “in the coming weeks” and includes new logos for Drive, Calendar, Meet, Docs, Sheets, and Slides.

According to a Fast Company article , the designers of the new logos “relied on regular testing with users and their feedback to guide their decisions.”

It turns out that the shape of an envelope was not “as critical to design as they had anticipated . ” In contrast, when they tried removing the “M” and the color red from Gmail, people reacted negatively to those changes. So those aspects remain in the new logo.