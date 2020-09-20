Gmail has found the solution to avoid phishing attacks, do you know which one?

Phising is one of the main threats that always reaches us through email. Unless our SPAM filter is very effective, there are times when some of these threats sneak in in our inbox, so if we are not forewarned we could fall into one of these traps that seek to get hold of our personal and bank details.

Google, like many other companies, is aware of this threat hanging over the heads of millions of users and that is why it is looking for a way to shield Gmail for the coming years, given that crises such as that of the coronavirus have shown that these practices not only do not decrease, but do not stop growing, taking advantage of any catastrophe or excuse to infect our mailboxes.

The solution? Verified accounts

The idea that Google has put in place, which can work, is that of create email accounts verified by the platform, such that when we receive a message from one of them, we have evidence that it is a legitimate address and not fake. In this way, all those senders that are considered reliable, will not only enjoy a clearer and more evident identification in the eyes of users (a logo in the header, etc.), but will also have specific support from Gmail .

Gmail verified email with sender logo.

These verified accounts may be applied to companies and official bodies, and the reason that it is limited in this way is that practically all phishing messages that arrive in an inbox do so by trying to impersonate a bank, a courier and mail company, an official body or an online store where we have allegedly purchased a product.

This new technology that Gmail is going to implement, at first only in tests for a series of verified accounts, will respect all the standards of Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) and will use the DMARC verification technology that has been specifically developed to combat spoofing from legitimate accounts.

At the moment, will be tested until Google decides to extend this program to all those who want to request it so that, from now on, all the emails that they send appear as legitimate in the eyes of the users, who will already be able to discern more clearly when they have received a communication from a verified company, and when from an email that seeks to keep their data personal.