Gmail has stopped syncing on Android: here’s how to fix it

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Google’s email application is the most popular today, and as such, numerous developers create plugins and content for it. ANDIt is the most used email application on Android in Spain.

Being such a widely used app, the platform encounters users who have various problems on a daily basis, one of the most common being that of not receive sometimes the emails on your phone. To those who have not happened to manually open the app and update they find a multitude of emails from which they have not received any notification. It is a problem that can sometimes become very annoying if we are waiting for some important mail.

In the event that this happens to you, the most common reason is that Gmail has stopped syncing on your Android phone. And because of that you do not receive the emails that other people have been sending to your account. Due to this, we have decided to show you a series of tips in case the application has stopped synchronizing,.

Gmail

First: check that automatic synchronization is activated

One of the most common failures, if not the most common, is the one that has disabled auto sync option, this is the one in charge of instantly receiving emails on your Android phone. In the event that the function is not active, the emails will not arrive automatically, so to receive it you will have to enter Gmail and update manually, to see if you have received anything. To check and ensure that this does not happen to you, you must follow these steps:

Open Gmail on Android.

Click on the three horizontal stripes to display the side menu.

Go to Settings.

Click on your email account.

Go down to the Data Use section.

Look for the option to Synchronize Gmail.

If it is deactivated, activate this option.

Second: Manual Gmail Synchronization

In the event that automatic synchronization does not work, we must force the app to syncTo do this, follow these steps:

Open the phone settings.

Enter Accounts.

Find the Gmail account you use.

Click on the Synchronize option.

Third: clear the app cache

On many occasions accumulates too much cache in Android applications This can lead to various failures, it is something very common in this operating system. In this case, if we think it may be due to this, we must clear the cache, in order to receive emails again. The steps to follow are:

Open the phone settings.

Enter Applications.

Search for Gmail and enter.

Go to the storage section.

Click on Clear cache.

Fourth: update the Gmail application

It may seem absurd, but many people never update their apps on Android. This causes different failures to occur, including Gmail synchronization. If the app gives problems, it is worth checking if there is an update available, as it may solve the problem.

There are times that it happens the other way around, when updating a new version it starts to give errors. In this case, you will have to go back to a previous version of the application.