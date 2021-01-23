Gmail is updated so you can better customize your view, how?

- Advertisement -

Gmail is surely one of the most popular email services in the world. Not only because of its personal aspect, which offers us free accounts and storage of up to 15GB simply for having an email address, but because many companies and educational centers use their Workspace platform to manage all their digital activity.

And with the arrival of the pandemic, many work teams and schools have sent their workers and students home so it has become essential to have a clear, customizable and agile tool to guarantee that we will be able to carry out our commitments smoothly. Without stopping seeing the alert of a new videoconference, or a deadline for a job that has to be delivered and that does not appear on the screen because of some immovable panels.

Customizable dashboards are here

As you know, for a few months, Google has decided that the Gmail home screen becomes the nerve center of all our activity around the Mountain View platform. Whether it’s your mail, address book, Meet voice or video communications, or your own text documents and spreadsheets, it’s all in view and just a click away.

Mobile dashboards within Gmail. Google

The problem is that, until now, many of those modules were immovable and could not be changed to better suit what we need to prioritize, so we had to be moving and scrolling to make areas visible that cannot be controlled with the naked eye. For this reason, Google has started an update of the entire web platform so that all this finally goes down in history.

As you can see from the screenshot you have above, an element will appear in the left column that tells us that it is possible to make the module to which it is attached larger or smaller. You just have to click with the left button of the mouse and, without releasing, move up or down until it is the size that we like best.

The launch of this new feature It is already underway although Google advises that it could take between one and three days to reach all accounts. In our case, we have tested in our Gmail tray and these new handles are already available in the left column, to separate the elements of the inbox, mailboxes and other email folders, from those that have to do with conversations Meet or Hangouts.