Gmail will allow you to edit Office documents from attachments

When we receive a document through Gmail that we must edit later, the process involves some additional steps. That is, we can download the document to edit it from the computer or use Google Docs. If you choose the second option, you would have to take it to Google Drive and then open it from there.

However, Gmail has incorporated an improvement that will allow you to edit Office documents with one click. In this way, you will have the possibility to edit directly from the Gmail window.

Edit Office documents with one click, from Gmail

Gmail represents the most used email service in the world for options that manage to simplify our workflow. The Google environment has different alternatives that complement each other and that allow us to facilitate what we do. However, the new enhancement they have incorporated takes a step away from the document editing process.

Thus, instead of having to save the file in Google Drive first, you can make the edits directly from Gmail. In that sense, when you receive Office documents through Gmail, just click on it to start applying the changes you need.

In this way, the service avoids us supporting ourselves on Google Drive or downloading it to edit it from our Office installation. Likewise, Google has incorporated a plug-in in Google Workspace that will improve compatibility with spreadsheets. Similarly, these improvements are being applied in the Google Docs editor, in order to also enhance support for images.

So if you frequently have to download or save the Office documents that you receive in Gmail to Google Drive, you can save yourself this step. Editing the document is just a click away from the same attachment section, shortening the time and effort for this task.

