Gmail will allow you to tell others not to bother you, you know how?

It is very common that in many messaging apps, or social networks, a button appears that allows us to indicate how we are doing. If we are active and connected, if we prefer to be seen as being offline or, surely it is the worst case, we bring out a huge sign of rest to let it be known that we are here but we are not. So we are absent.

And Gmail is one of those apps that now gets on the bandwagon of telling others what our activity status is. I already had it, through a function that is activated or not depending on whether Google detects that we are doing something on the platform but, from now on, we will have the possibility to indicate that we are “absent” and, therefore, no one expects us to respond quickly.

Both on the web and in apps

This change in the platform, which Google has announced through its official blog, belongs to the new functions of Workspace, which is the replacement for the G Suite lifelong and wants to improve a little more everything that has to do with the integration of our mailbox with the activity we carry out daily.

You can now define yourself as “absent” within Gmail. Google

This new control It will be activated within Chrome at the top, just above the window where the emails from the different trays appear from Gmail. When you click on it, you will see the two functions that we already knew of automatic and do not disturb (which actually silenced notifications) and, just below, the new one of absent. What will be the one that frees us from answering everything that comes to us the next minute.

In the case of the mobile application, It will be a function that will appear first of all when clicking on the three horizontal lines in the upper left part on the iPhone screen. There you will see these three states just above the “Received” icon. At this time, those from Mountain View have announced that this update is reaching all webmail clients and the iOS app, so on Android they will have to wait a little longer. The dates they handle to already have this function are as of yesterday, and for fifteen days, for the so-called “fast launch domains”, and another half a month from November 12 for those considered “scheduled launch.”