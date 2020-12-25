Go unnoticed with your Mac: hide it in a WiFi network

- Advertisement -

Connecting to a WiFi (or cable) network has become something of the most common and, also, completely necessary, since this is how you normally access the Internet. It is possible that on some occasion you need to go unnoticed in this case, and we will tell you how to get it with a Apple Mac.

Being visible on a network has many benefits, such as being able to interact with other connected equipment, and in this way from sharing content to other functions. But, at times this is not needed, and therefore it may be that you intend that no one knows that you are connected. This means that you do not leave any trace for the rest of the users.

Hide your computer on a network

If you have a computer with Apple’s macOS operating system, getting this is pretty easy … as long as you know the Steps that you should give. In addition, what you must do does not imply the installation of any calf application, since all the tools you need are included in your computer (whether desktop or laptop). We indicate below the configuration that you must establish on your device:

Pexels

Connect your computer to a network and then access the System preferences that exist in Apple’s operating system.

that exist in Apple’s operating system. Within the control software that you have opened, you should look for the Share option and use it regularly.

Now you will see a window that has a column in the left area full of options. What you have to do here is deselect everything that exists active. Leave absolutely nothing.

Possibly a dialog will appear asking for the timeout period for sharing. Set zero minutes for the new configuration to run immediately.

Once this is done, your computer will no longer be visible to other users on the network to which it is connected. Everything is that simple.

Things to keep in mind

One of the most important is that by doing this file sharing is disabled on the network, so you will not be able to copy anything from the rest of the existing equipment (and they neither from your equipment). By the way, there is an element in which a trace of the presence is left: in the router, so the system technicians will be able to know that it has been connected.