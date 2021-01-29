Gods Will Fall Review: the ruinous fall of the gods

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Hybridizing genres, challenging conventions, questioning the pre-established rules to formulate different ones are always interesting starting points to try to hit the mark. Moreover, it is never easy to invent completely new ideas, and therefore at least trying to propose something different – perhaps inspired by noteworthy examples, winking at successful references to shuffle the cards on the table – is an attitude to be praised.

In short, the nature on which it is based Gods Will Fall, third-person action with dark fantasy tones developed by a Manchester software house that responds to the name of Clever Beans (here our review of WipEout Omega Collection, remastered by the English team), is genuinely appreciable. It is a pity that, however, as unfortunately sometimes happens, good intentions are not enough in themselves: specifically, some pretty good ideas actually end up crashing violently with the reality of the facts, for a new IP that presents an insurmountable amount of problems at multiple levels.

The positives …

Gods Will Fall opens with a long cutscene illustrating the legendary feat of a handful of Celtic heroes: the cavernous voice of a Bastion-style narrator (to find out more, here is the Bastion review) tells, in an arcane incomprehensible language, the story of a group of brave determined a rebel against the cruel yoke imposed on humanity by ten capricious gods of the underworld. Monstrous beings as powerful as they are evil, demanding tribute and unconditional obedience from humans. Ships full of fierce men and women, fed up with this tyrannical oppression, fearlessly plow the stormy sea, but the infinite hordes of fighters just eight manage to reach their destination, landing on the island that hosts the gods to free themselves in a deadly battle to the death.

Those eight warriors, randomly generated both in terms of aesthetic appearance and characteristics and weapons, in fact represent your clan of heroes: a group with which to try to redeem the fate of mankind through a sacrilegious deicide. Protagonists quite diversified from each other in terms of gameplay – because the light characters are more snappy and equipped with rapid weapons such as the sword, while the heavier ones give up speed to wield two-handed clubs that beat very hard – destined to evolve randomly over the course of aadventure with a roguelike setting.

Yes, because Gods Will Fall works like this: your eight fighters are in fact your lives at your disposal. You can freely cross the mythological island that acts as a hub, autonomously choosing the order in which to face each of the ten deities and to do so, you just need to enter the portals that lead to the respective worlds. However, do not expect indications on what to do, nor advice on what is the best fighting strategy: the deities are in fact always the same, just as the levels that precede the boss fight do not change (therefore there is no random map formula typical of the genre. ), but between one run and another the strength of this or that god will be changed randomly.

It may therefore happen, for example, that Osseus, the big spider that presides over the world of bones, proves to be an enemy rather within your reach at the beginning of the raid, or, on the contrary, it could give you a lot of trouble. To find out you will have to cross the entrance to his kingdom, and check at your expense the amount of total energy of the monster. This is because, with a non-trivial gimmick, the idea is that the bosses are deeply interconnected with their natural habitat: by thoroughly exploring the levels (however never too open or particularly extensive environments), before the inevitable head to head with the divinity, you will be able to get rid of a bit of his subjects, thus directly weakening the monster.

Diving into battles against extra opponents can make you waste time and above all precious energy, even if the risk / reward system is quite temptingAfter all, starting a boss fight against an enemy with maybe a third less energy could make the difference between a more or less sweaty victory and a painful defeat. Speaking of defeat: in addition to the assaults of the gods or common adversaries, you must also be careful not to accidentally fall into a ravine. This is because the game has no invisible walls and every now and then you might end up where you shouldn’t, even if one is to blame collision management far from foolproof.

After each failure, the overwhelmed hero will remain trapped inside the dungeon: it will then be up to you to choose another warrior among those remaining to try to defeat the divinity, consequently regaining all the fallen ones (which in the process could also get both bonuses che malus, randomly) as well as a series of equipment that includes increasingly powerful weapons and disposable consumables. Losing all eight protagonists is equivalent to the dreaded game over: Your clan will have been annihilated, and you’ll have to start from scratch in a new run with eight different fighters and all ten gods to slaughter from the start.

A well-conceived setting, which in the randomness of the challenge still adds a pinch of strategy: you could for example choose to use a weaker hero as slaughter fodder, to test the level of difficulty a little and explore the world, or go immediately all-in with the big boys – who will risk becoming even stronger, even if the remaining warriors are “on the bench” they may undergo changes in statistics.

… and the negative ones

If so far we have described the positive notes of Gods Will Fall, unfortunately it is necessary to deepen what are the more or less serious problems of the game. Defects that concern very different aspects, and which inexorably affect the quality of the title published by Deep Silver and coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia. Let’s start with the combat system: the formula is that of an action based on standard and powerful attacks, plus the possibility of parrying the opponent’s offensive by pressing the dodge button with the right timing. A somewhat traditional setting, which allows itself as the only note of originality the principle of an energy bar that can be restored by scoring a series of consecutive attacks, unleashing the fury accumulated with one of the lats through the so-called “Thirst for Blood “.

Too bad, however, controller in hand, the combat system is bland, banal, very little in-depth and almost not at all technical: it is enough in fact to obsessively press the same sequence of keys to get the better of almost anyone, perhaps exploiting the ploy of collecting the weapons of downed enemies to eliminate opponents from a distance. An approach that flattens the sense of challenge and thwarts the experience. From this point of view Gods Will Fall will never be able to exalt you, but even if without jolts or found brilliant, he will still let himself play all in all (even in the light of hitboxes that are anything but surgical and commands not really gun-like).

Bad news on the artistic and graphic side: without going around it too much, Gods Will Fall is simply uninspired. Almost never captivating in the settings, poor in modeling and really bad in the design of heroes and bosses: for a long time I have not seen such an aesthetically generic and weak 360 ° production. An artistic direction that finds an unfortunate equivalent in one technical realization dated, poor and completely coarse. A pity because, if in terms of ideas the work of Clever Beans dares to experiment a little, it seems on the contrary to be satisfied with a blatant mediocrity in the staging.

Regardless of a questionable aspect, the real problems, however, concern the performance: on Nintendo Switch the game seems to travel constantly below 30fps in both portable and fixed mode, with more additional and frequent drops in framerate, stutters and stability problems frankly on the verge of acceptable. Suffice it to mention the three freezes during my main game, with even a total shutdown of the game (stuck on a screen just before the ninth boss, unable to do anything) that cost my main warrior’s life, as well as the consequent defeat of the whole clan. An inadmissible situation, which in a production with similar playful dynamics risks leading to total frustration.