Gold medal for minesweepers

Cambodia: A large rat in Africa has been awarded a gold medal for successful landmine detection.

The rat, named “Magawa”, has been detecting explosives in Cambodia for some time and has so far identified 39 landmines and 28 unexploded ordnance.

In recognition of this, the PDSA, a British animal welfare organization, awarded the animal a gold medal for identifying deadly landmines in Cambodia. In this regard, 30 animals will be awarded, the first medal of which is Magawa Komla.

The 7-year-old rat was trained by Apopo, a Belgian charity. Apopo experts work hard to enable rats to smell gunpowder. In this way, each rat becomes rare and can recognize a disease like TB, but it requires a year of training.

It should be noted that millions of landmines are still a major threat to humans in Cambodia.

The rat was born in Tanzania and trained there, but it weighs more than a kilogram, and that’s why even if it sits on landmines, it doesn’t explode. They are trained by sniffing various explosives. In the presence of tunnels, they stop at it and start scratching their nails there.

Interestingly, it takes 20 minutes to find a mine the size of a tennis ball, and a person can do it in one to four days. These mice are also called heroites.