Latest newsScienceTop Stories

Gold medal for minesweepers

By Brian Adam
0
19
Magawa has been awarded a gold medal for finding dozens of landmines. Photo: BBC
Gold Medal For Minesweepers

Must Read

Apps

How to mirror your Android screen on PC with LetsView

Brian Adam - 0
Maybe you have ever wanted to see an Android app on your PC or that it could have been good for you...
Read more
Game Reviews

Here Be Dragons, analysis. The dangers of the sea

Brian Adam - 0
We embark on an adventure that evokes the mystery and legends of the sea when man still did not know its confines As the poet...
Read more
Android

Unlock the HIDDEN GAME of kittens on Android 11

Abraham - 0
Discover and have fun for hours with the Android 11 easter egg, inspired by the virtual cats of Neko Atsum.  The cell phone has become...
Read more
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Abraham - 0
Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram it is also possible and here we show you how...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Magawa has been awarded a gold medal for finding dozens of landmines. Photo: BBC

Cambodia: A large rat in Africa has been awarded a gold medal for successful landmine detection.

The rat, named “Magawa”, has been detecting explosives in Cambodia for some time and has so far identified 39 landmines and 28 unexploded ordnance.

In recognition of this, the PDSA, a British animal welfare organization, awarded the animal a gold medal for identifying deadly landmines in Cambodia. In this regard, 30 animals will be awarded, the first medal of which is Magawa Komla.

The 7-year-old rat was trained by Apopo, a Belgian charity. Apopo experts work hard to enable rats to smell gunpowder. In this way, each rat becomes rare and can recognize a disease like TB, but it requires a year of training.

It should be noted that millions of landmines are still a major threat to humans in Cambodia.

The rat was born in Tanzania and trained there, but it weighs more than a kilogram, and that’s why even if it sits on landmines, it doesn’t explode. They are trained by sniffing various explosives. In the presence of tunnels, they stop at it and start scratching their nails there.

Interestingly, it takes 20 minutes to find a mine the size of a tennis ball, and a person can do it in one to four days. These mice are also called heroites.

Related Articles

Android

Unlock the HIDDEN GAME of kittens on Android 11

Abraham - 0
Discover and have fun for hours with the Android 11 easter egg, inspired by the virtual cats of Neko Atsum.  The cell phone has become...
Read more
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Abraham - 0
Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram it is also possible and here we show you how...
Read more
Latest news

Learn all about the new WhatsApp multi-device function

Abraham - 0
Now it will be possible to stay connected to WhatsApp from your smartphone, tablet or computer at the same time. Here is all the details.WhatsApp is...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©