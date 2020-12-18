Gold medals to be awarded to GAA clubs in Connemara and Belfast for their work in promoting the Irish language

- Advertisement -

A total of 48 clubs will be awarded medals as part of the Joseph Duncan Foundation this year

The medals are being presented as part of the Seosaimh Mhic Dhonncha Foundation, the support scheme of Glór na nGael and the Gaelic Athletic Association.

The foundation provides grants to associations registered with the scheme to carry out activities that promote the language. There are 70 actions set out to evaluate clubs for earning medals.

Three societies have won the highest award, the gold medal this year, namely St. Anne’s, Lettermore and Micheál Breathnach in Connemara, and St. Enda’s, Glengormley, County Antrim.

A society must complete 80% of the activities to achieve a gold medal.

12 societies achieved the silver medal and completed at least 50% of their activities. These included six Gaeltacht societies – Cumann Caide na Gaeltachta and Daingean Uí Chúis in Kerry; Carna-Cashel and Moycullen Ladies Football Club in county Galway; Ceanfaola Stone in Donegal; and Kilcommon in county Mayo.

33 Foundation bronze medals will be awarded to clubs this week. Four Gaeltacht clubs are among the 29 clubs that carried out 25% or more of the activities – Downings and St. Mary ‘s, Lower Ross in Donegal as well as the Aran Islands and the Micheál Breathnach Handball Club in County Galway.

The President of the Gaelic Athletic Association, Seán Ó hÓráin, congratulated all the clubs who won medals for their work in promoting the Irish language in the challenging year 2020.

“They have all made great strides in promoting the Irish language in their clubs. I would especially like to congratulate the three clubs that have won the gold medal. St. Anne’s Club, Lettermore, Micheál Breathnach Club, Inverin, and St. Enda’s GAA, Glengormley. The Irish language plays a very important role in the Gaelic Athletic Association and I highly commend their work and the good example they have set, ”said the GAA President.

A total of 196 societies took part in the Seosaimh Mhic Dhonncha Foundation this year, an increase of 45% on 2019. This is the fourth year that the scheme has been run and Frainc Mac Cionnaith, Development Manager with Glór na nGael, that she is going from strength to strength.

“We are delighted that the number of clubs participating in the scheme is growing year on year and that they are so committed and enthusiastic about promoting the language in sport.”

The Foundation was named in honor of former GAA President Seosamh ‘Joe’ Mac Donncha (1953-2016).

Gold medal:

St. Enda’s GAA, Glengormley Co. Antrim St. Anne’s Lettermore GAA Co. Galway Mícheál Breathnach GAA Club Co. Galway

Silver Medal:

The GAA Measure Co. Donegal GAA Setanta Goal Club Co. Dublin GAA Gaeltacht Football Club, Baile na nGall Co. Kerry Ceanfaola Stone, GAA Co. Donegal Kilcommon GAA Co. Mayo Handball Association, Annagh Harbor (Down) Co. Galway St. Colmcille’s GAA, Bettystown, Meath Co. of Meath Charles GAA House Place Co. Down Fine Ghallainn, GAA Co. Dublin Carna Cashel GAA Co. Galway Daingean Uí Chúis, GAA, An Daingean Co. Kerry Moycullen Ladies Football Club Co. Galway

Bronze Medal: