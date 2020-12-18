Latest news

Gold medals to be awarded to GAA clubs in Connemara and Belfast for their work in promoting the Irish language

By Brian Adam
A total of 48 clubs will be awarded medals as part of the Joseph Duncan Foundation this year

Gold medals to be awarded to GAA clubs in Connemara and Belfast for their work in promoting the Irish language

48 medals are being awarded to GAA clubs across the country this week for their work in promoting the Irish language.

The medals are being presented as part of the Seosaimh Mhic Dhonncha Foundation, the support scheme of Glór na nGael and the Gaelic Athletic Association.

The foundation provides grants to associations registered with the scheme to carry out activities that promote the language. There are 70 actions set out to evaluate clubs for earning medals.

Three societies have won the highest award, the gold medal this year, namely St. Anne’s, Lettermore and Micheál Breathnach in Connemara, and St. Enda’s, Glengormley, County Antrim.

A society must complete 80% of the activities to achieve a gold medal.

12 societies achieved the silver medal and completed at least 50% of their activities. These included six Gaeltacht societies – Cumann Caide na Gaeltachta and Daingean Uí Chúis in Kerry; Carna-Cashel and Moycullen Ladies Football Club in county Galway; Ceanfaola Stone in Donegal; and Kilcommon in county Mayo.

33 Foundation bronze medals will be awarded to clubs this week. Four Gaeltacht clubs are among the 29 clubs that carried out 25% or more of the activities – Downings and St. Mary ‘s, Lower Ross in Donegal as well as the Aran Islands and the Micheál Breathnach Handball Club in County Galway.

The President of the Gaelic Athletic Association, Seán Ó hÓráin, congratulated all the clubs who won medals for their work in promoting the Irish language in the challenging year 2020.

“They have all made great strides in promoting the Irish language in their clubs. I would especially like to congratulate the three clubs that have won the gold medal. St. Anne’s Club, Lettermore, Micheál Breathnach Club, Inverin, and St. Enda’s GAA, Glengormley. The Irish language plays a very important role in the Gaelic Athletic Association and I highly commend their work and the good example they have set, ”said the GAA President.

A total of 196 societies took part in the Seosaimh Mhic Dhonncha Foundation this year, an increase of 45% on 2019. This is the fourth year that the scheme has been run and Frainc Mac Cionnaith, Development Manager with Glór na nGael, that she is going from strength to strength.

“We are delighted that the number of clubs participating in the scheme is growing year on year and that they are so committed and enthusiastic about promoting the language in sport.”

The Foundation was named in honor of former GAA President Seosamh ‘Joe’ Mac Donncha (1953-2016).

Gold medal:

St. Enda’s GAA, Glengormley Co. Antrim
St. Anne’s Lettermore GAA Co. Galway
Mícheál Breathnach GAA Club Co. Galway

Silver Medal:

The GAA Measure Co. Donegal
GAA Setanta Goal Club Co. Dublin
GAA Gaeltacht Football Club, Baile na nGall Co. Kerry
Ceanfaola Stone, GAA Co. Donegal
Kilcommon GAA Co. Mayo
Handball Association, Annagh Harbor (Down) Co. Galway
St. Colmcille’s GAA, Bettystown, Meath Co. of Meath
Charles GAA House Place Co. Down
Fine Ghallainn, GAA Co. Dublin
Carna Cashel GAA Co. Galway
Daingean Uí Chúis, GAA, An Daingean Co. Kerry
Moycullen Ladies Football Club Co. Galway

Bronze Medal:

St. James GAA Co. Antrim
St. Patrick’s Society, Mayo Bridge Co. Down
The GAA Downs Co. Donegal
St. Mary’s, Lower Rosann GAA Co. Donegal
Aran Islands GAA Co. Galway
GAA Warship Co. Dublin
St. Finbarr’s, Cabra. Co. Dublin
Ranelagh Gaels Co. Dublin
GAA Athenry, Lisnagree Co. Limerick
GAA rear Co. Kerry
Éire Óg, GAA, Ennis Co. of Clare
GAA Football Club Co. of Clare
GAA Red Hand Co. Antrim
St. Mochaí GAA Co. Down
GAA High Stone Co. Kildare
Turf Field Co. Antrim
Clontarf GAA Co. Dublin
Island of Ireland Co. Dublin
GAA Triucha Gaels Co. Monaghan townland
Éire Óg GAA, Carrickmore (Hurling) Co. Tyrone
Drummore GAA Co. Tyrone
GAA Shamrocks, Rosslea Co. Fermanagh
St. Colmcille’s GAA, Carrickmore Co. Tyrone
Baile Dic GAA Co. Kilkenny
Clondagad GAA Co. of Clare
Seanchill GAA Co. Dublin
GAA Sallins Co. Kildare
St. Enda’s Ballyboden Co. Dublin
Connacht Shamrocks, GAA Co. Kilkenny
Micheál Breathnach Handball Association Co. Galway
GAA Mitchels, Castlebar Co. Mayo
The GAA Fenians Co. Kilkenny
Carrickjack GAA Co. Kilkenny

