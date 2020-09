Kinshasa: A gold mine collapse in eastern Congo has killed at least 50 people.

According to the international news agency, a gold mine was found near the city of Kamitoga in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo at 3 pm local time on Friday. At least 50 people have been killed in the crash, according to a mining NGO.

According to local officials, heavy rains had weakened many parts of the mine. None of the occupants of the mine were able to get out at the time of the accident.