Good news about iPhone 12: Apple would reduce delays, launch would be near

We keep talking about the iPhone 12 launch. Apple’s smartphone is one of the most anticipated devices of the last part of the year but, as widely reported on these pages, it will arrive late compared to the classic timing. A new Nikkei report released today gives us new indications on availability.

According to the Asian newspaper, Apple has now exceeded the limits to travel and other issues dictated by the Coronavirus pandemic, which have had an important impact on the design and production of the iPhone 12. For this reason, the Cupertino giant it would greatly reduce delays and in fact the mass assembly of the devices should start between mid-September and early October. This means that the presentation may indeed be closer than you might think.

The news is very important if we take into account that the previous reports published by the same Asian press pointed to postponements of a few months. Despite this, however, it is unlikely to assume an announcement according to the classic Apple timing, which usually holds the keynote in mid-September and then starts marketing a few weeks later.

These delays will also have a major impact on the quarterly report: Apple initially ordered parts for 80 million iPhones but sources close to the assembly line say it could drop to 73-74 million.

The report does not refer to the possible staggered launch of the iPhone 12, much less to an announcement scheduled for today. According to some leakers, in a few minutes Apple should announce Apple Watch 6 and the new iPad Air.