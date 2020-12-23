Good news: The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21 + will be cheaper

- Advertisement -

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 family of smartphones has leaked multiple times in the last month, to the point where we’ve been able to see press images and full specs. Rumors also suggest that the South Korean firm may be planning to cut smartphone prices, at least for the entry-level model. Today, a new WinFuture publication details the possible prices of smartphones in Germany, although it is expected that they will be very similar throughout Europe except for differences in taxes between countries. All models will support 5G and will start with 128GB of internal storage. The entry-level Galaxy S21 model is expected to cost € 849, while the 256GB model will be priced at € 899, which is an increase of € 50 for double the storage. These prices, if true, make it 50 euros cheaper than the prices of the Galaxy S20 when they were launched in the same country. Similarly, the Galaxy S21 + is expected to cost slightly less than its predecessor. The 128GB and 256GB variants are expected to cost € 1,049 and € 1,099, respectively. However, the report adds that the company could be dispensing with the microSD card slot on the S21 and S21 +, as has already happened with the Note20. The premium-end Galaxy S21 Ultra, however, will reportedly be launched at prices identical to its predecessor in Germany. The basic 128GB model will cost € 1,349, with an extra € 50 that will raise the storage to 256GB for € 1,399. The top variant with 512GB of internal storage is expected to cost € 1,529. Here are the prices of the Galaxy S21 family according to the publication: 📱 Samsung Galaxy S21

128GB – € 849

256GB – € 899

📱 Samsung Galaxy S21 +

128GB – € 1,049

256GB – € 1,099

📱 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

128GB – € 1,349

256GB – € 1,399

512GB – € 1,529

Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy S21 and S21 + with FullHD + displays and a plastic rear panel, which could explain the slight price cut. The S21 series is expected to be unveiled on January 14.