Goodbye Belinda: Lupillo Rivera already plans to marry his Mexican girlfriend and this could be the proof

It seems that Lupillo Rivera has already forgotten Belinda. The singer, known as “El Toro del corrido, He plans to marry his Mexican girlfriend Giselle Soto, with whom he has been very close in recent weeks and completely move away from the controversy that accompanied him since he decided to tattoo the face of his partner in Mexico’s voice last year.

Jenni Rivera’s brother was revealed after sharing some romantic images next to his current partner and it is that more than one noticed that the 25-year-old girl wore a voluptuous ring on her finger, which sparked rumors that the wedding is already around the corner.

Rivera was questioned about a close link, and although he initially denied it, He accepted that he does have plans to marry the Jalisco-born one, so next year he could surprise everyone with the party.

“Now, we are already in those talks”, said in an interview with Alan Tacher for Wake up America.

Lupillo Rivera was elusive when faced with the questions of the Univisión host, but he did show that the ring that attracted attention in the photograph does refer to his sentimental status.

“I can’t comment on anything yet. More early, “he said at the beginning of his statements.

“There is the exclusive, you are the first who asked me and the first who asked me and who noticed that photograph … we are very happy”, The interpreter of the Mexican regional stated forcefully.

Given the congratulations of Tacher and the production of the morning broadcast, Rivera only managed to thank him with laughter and with a very relaxed face.

The singer said in the same program that he is open to any possibility with Giselle Soto: “We are enjoying the moment, thank goodness. We are wanting to move on, continue with life as it should be, enjoying life.

Lupillo also dedicated a message to his former partner and mother of his children, Mayeli Alonso, who last week attacked him through his IInstagram account.

“You see they always try to make a man look bad after a divorce, How good that he feels better and how good that he feels wanting to continue talkingor; that’s the good thing, that they make me more famous, “he concluded about the businesswoman’s reaction after her COVID-19 infection.

A few weeks ago Mayeli Alonso used her social networks to make strong statements about her relationship with the “Toro del Corrido”, whom she called “bad” and promoting a “sick game” to prevent her from seeing her son, who also he was infected with coronavirus.

Alonso even gave information on the health status of the children he has with Lupillo Rivera. “My daughter stressed, sick. So what do they want? My son thinking that he infected them, forbidding him to answer the phone to his mother?“He wrote in his long Instagram claim.

Days later, Lupillo himself responded in an interview with Firsthand and even sent him good wishes.

“They communicate through cell phones and iPad, I really don’t know why I would post comments like that. I have no problem that none of the former women have a relationship with their children, they are their children, they are theirs. I don’t have to do that wave what I do know is that L’Rey talked to her every day, every day they made video calls, I don’t know why people will make comments like this”, He mentioned.

“I congratulate her for her good words, her good comments in this difficult moment that we are seeing, she in her house and I in mine, and because everyone is concerned about people who may die from this disease and who take their time to post comments of this type, I really congratulate them, “he concluded.

