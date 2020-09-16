EntertainmentSocial NetworksFacebookLatest newsTech News Goodbye classic design! Officially Facebook will change radically in September By Brian Adam 0 8 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Goodbye Classic Design! Officially Facebook Will Change Radically In September Must Read Tech News Thales Alenia Space joins the fight against dangerous asteroids Brian Adam - 0 The HERA mission, of the European Space Agency, is part of a broader international project for planetary defense from possible space threats, such as... Read more Tech News PS5 and Xbox Series X have an ace up their sleeve to deliver what they have promised us, 4K at 60 FPS: image reconstruction Brian Adam - 0 PlayStation 5 and Xbox S eries X have a common goal: to set as standard the game at 4K and 60 FPS. Sony and Microsoft... Read more Android How to Record Timer Videos on TikTok Brian Adam - 0 We will teach you how to record timer videos on TikTok so you can make your videos without using your hands, putting the mobile where... Read more Android ‘Todo’ is a free task manager where design and simplicity prevail Brian Adam - 0 There are currently a large number of applications on Android to create to-do lists and not get confused when completing projects both in our... Read more Brian AdamProfessional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons. Ready or not, Facebook has warned that the classic design will be a thing of the past to welcome the new one with renewed features. However, the latter will no longer be available and Facebook It has announced it by presenting a series of messages warning its users that from September the new design will be the official one and there will no longer be any way to return to the old one. Of course, before the change, it has asked its users about the improvements they would like to see on the platform. Something that you can access by clicking on the arrow on the upper right side and selecting “Switch to classic version of Facebook.” “Starting in September, the classic Facebook experience will no longer be available. Before the new version of Facebook.com becomes the default experience, we would like to know how we can continue to improve. “ This new design has several objectives; give a harmonious order to all the elements, integrate the Facebook Watch, MarketPlace and the stories at the top, add new colors and the dark mode for both the web and mobile versions. And if you have finished convincing this new format, remember that with your Friend Telcel you have unlimited social networks and the best connectivity to #TelcelLaMejorRed with the highest coverage to continue enjoying Facebook. How to switch to the new Facebook layout? If you are still using the classic design, but want to experiment with the new one beforehand, the procedure is very simple. You must go to the tab on the right in the shape of an arrow and press where it says “Switch to the new version of Facebook”. Tagsclassicdesignfacebookgoodbyeofficiallyradicallyseptember Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Related Articles Corona Virus The Fiat-PSA agreement loses ambition but also uncertainty Brian Adam - 0 The marriageable couple Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Peugeot maker PSA can finally walk down the aisle. The Jeep maker has agreed... Read more Tech News Thales Alenia Space joins the fight against dangerous asteroids Brian Adam - 0 The HERA mission, of the European Space Agency, is part of a broader international project for planetary defense from possible space threats, such as... Read more Tech News PS5 and Xbox Series X have an ace up their sleeve to deliver what they have promised us, 4K at 60 FPS: image reconstruction Brian Adam - 0 PlayStation 5 and Xbox S eries X have a common goal: to set as standard the game at 4K and 60 FPS. Sony and Microsoft... Read more Over 1,500 skeletons dating back to the Edo period have been... So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker How to hide Instagram conversations? Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list) WhatsApp: How to change the font color in messages? The best free themes for MIUI 12