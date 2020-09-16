Goodbye classic design! Officially Facebook will change radically in September

Ready or not, Facebook has warned that the classic design will be a thing of the past to welcome the new one with renewed features.

Of course, before the change, it has asked its users about the improvements they would like to see on the platform. Something that you can access by clicking on the arrow on the upper right side and selecting “Switch to classic version of Facebook.”

“Starting in September, the classic Facebook experience will no longer be available. Before the new version of Facebook.com becomes the default experience, we would like to know how we can continue to improve. “

This new design has several objectives; give a harmonious order to all the elements, integrate the Facebook Watch, MarketPlace and the stories at the top, add new colors and the dark mode for both the web and mobile versions.

How to switch to the new Facebook layout?

If you are still using the classic design, but want to experiment with the new one beforehand, the procedure is very simple. You must go to the tab on the right in the shape of an arrow and press where it says “Switch to the new version of Facebook”.