Goodbye PC: How to Wirelessly Print from Gmail with Your iPhone

There are tasks that, for whatever reason, we have fixed in our heads that have to be done yes or yes with a computer, so It takes us precious time to turn it on, enter the browser, go to Gmail and take the mail that we want to print and have it on paper to read it more carefully, make a correction with a pen or whatever.

And we waste all that time even though in the palm of the hand we have all the tools to print wirelessly in the printer that we have at home and that, surely, is connected to a wired or Wi-Fi network. Now, do you know how to print that email quickly and while still watching that series that you are about to finish?

Print from a distance … from the couch

The first thing to keep in mind is that the printer must meet certain requirements and the most important is to be connected to a Wi-Fi or cable network and that our iPhone has access to that same private environment. In addition, the device must be compatible with AirPrint, although in the latter case, if you have a standard multifunction you will have it more than solved. It is a standard that is widely adopted by the industry.

Open email to print with iPhone.

With all of the above accomplished, it’s time to print. And what we are going to do is go to the Gmail app on the iPhone and look for the mail that we want to have on paper. Once found We open it, click on the three horizontal points that you have at the top right and a menu full of options will appear. We are left with the “Print all” that you will see below.

Configure AirPrint parameters in Gmail.

Next, a small pop-up window will appear that indicates all the printing options that we have. As in our case we only have AirPrint (because it is the Apple ecosystem) we click there, but in case of doing the same with an Android terminal, we would see the option of Google Print (also known as Google Cloud Print). Now, we go to the last screen, which allows us to configure the number of copies we want and other preferences such as the type of one or two-sided work.

When we agree with everything click on “Print” to start the job. You continue sitting in the armchair watching a series, the printer begins to do its part and you only need to collect the pages when you go to put it on. Goodbye PC.