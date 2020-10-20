EntertainmentLatest newsTech News

Goodbye to the 30-day free trial for new Netflix users, now what?

By Brian Adam
Goodbye to the 30-day free trial for new Netflix users, now what?
It is evident that things change, constantly and unchangingly, and that what we perceive in one way at a specific moment ends up transforming into a completely different one over the days, weeks, months and years. And something like this happens with streaming platforms, or any other service subject to a monthly fee, that what at one moment seems almost mandatory, at another it is even exaggerated.

This is the case of these video platforms that, in their first years of expansion, threw the house out the window recommending their users to do crazy things with their accounts. First offering a month (a whole month!) Free to see what they want, and on the other encouraging us to share our usernames and passwords with the first person we meet on the street.

To pay from day one

The point is that For a few hours, Netflix has decided to close the tap of the one-month free trial for new users and all registrations that occur will have to have one of the three available plans associated with it. Since the first day. This has been confirmed by the company itself through its support page, where we can read that “free trials are not available, but you can still subscribe and get the most out of the entire Netflix offer.”

The free 30 days of Netflix is ​​over.

It is evident that, from now on, a new horizon of promotions and marketing actions opens that will shape the way in which Reed Hasthing wants to attract new clients. This was stated to Variety by a company spokesperson, stating that “we are looking for different marketing promotions […] to attract new members and give them a great Netflix experience. ”

The idea in this new situation is not so much to open the complete catalog to a test without limits, which incidentally in a month gives to see many, but many seasons of a series, but some content within a very selected free offer : first chapters of key fictions as the Americans did in the past. It would be a kind of Netflix Watch Free that would be renewed over time as a promotion of new seasons or premieres that have had a special impact.

Be that as it may, what seems clear is that these free trials are on the way to extinction and that, little by little, the rest of the streaming platforms are reducing those entire months to a few weeks or days. Disney +, for example, also removed its seven-day promotional trial several months ago, so we’ll see how those who still hold it react. Apple or HBO case.

