Goodbye to video calls with no time limit on Google Meet’s free plans

Google has been giving some thought to its video calling services for some time and generally readjusting its communication systems. In recent months, both Meet and Duo have given signs of approaching postures in favor of a possible future merger but the latest move seems to indicate otherwise.

It may have been because of the lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Meet had been made free to a point that seemed to move away from the exclusivity of the business sector, but it will no longer be. Google has decided to limit the duration of its video calls again. We can no longer talk until we are tired, and the scheduled end has been set in an hour.

60 minutes of free video calls on Meet

Google has set September 30, next Wednesday, as the last day for unlimited calls on Google Meet. Speaking of free profile users, of course, well unlimited calls will still be available for paid plan users from both G Suite and G Suite for Education.

So it seems that unlimited calls for all were part of some kind of promotion that, in two days, will finally end. Users of free plans will no longer be able to make video calls of more than one hour. Perhaps the alternative is to hang up and reorganize a new call, or simply go to an alternative.

Google, with whom our colleagues from Genbeta have contacted to obtain more information in this regard, have indicated that “they have nothing to communicate.” Thus, everything indicates that the promotional period with unlimited calls it won’t last any longer. Although anything can happen, and perhaps Google in a couple of days will offer official information about Meet. We’ll be alert.