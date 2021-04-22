Google accidentally leaks the Pixel 5a 5G processor

- Advertisement -

Following the recent confirmation of its arrival at the end of this year, the Pixel 5a 5G has once again been the target of leaks. Although this time the effort has been really little, since it was Google itself the one that, apparently accidentally in the Android 12 DP13 developer preview, hinted at one of the great unknowns that remained of its next phone, its processor.

This was detected and shared by 9to5Google, in which files could be seen that made reference to a device and chipset called under the code names “barbet” and “sm7250” respectively. Nomenclatures believed to refer to the Pixel 5a 5G and the Snapdragon 765G processor, which we not only saw already in the Pixel 5, but even in the Pixel 4a.

This would imply that, once again, the Pixel 5a 5G would repeat in specifications with respect to its predecessors, with which it will also share its 6.2-inch P-OLED screen with FHD + resolution, and even its camera setup, with a main system consisting of two sensors, a flash and a phase detection autofocus sensor.

And it is that given the great similarity between both terminals, and given that the inclusion of the new wireless networks does not come as a novelty either, beyond the small change in size with slightly larger dimensions of 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8 mm, it seems that the photography might be the only aspect in which we can find a distinction.

However, considering that the Pixel 5a 5G is presented as a cheaper version of the Pixel 5, this increase would also have no place. Thus, this new information only adds a new confusion to an already quite convoluted line of smartphones, with up to three terminals of two generations within the same segment.

Fortunately, expectations are much more positive for the future generation, with a Pixel 6 that promises the jump to the new Whitechappel processors customized by Google.