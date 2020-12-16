Google acquires Neverware to extend ChromeOS

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

It was recently known that Google has made a new acquisition. This is Neverware, the company behind CloudReady. The latter is open source software that converts computers with older Windows versions into Chromebooks.

“Chromebooks are a new kind of computer, and they’re designed to help you get things done faster and easier. They run the Chrome operating system, which has storage in the cloud, the best elements of Google integrated and multiple levels of security ”, as stated by Google on its website.

CloudReady comes in two versions

This operating system comes in a free version and a paid version. The free edition has some shortcomings, one of which is that it does not have technical support. In contrast, the educational subscription has a value of $ 20 and the business subscription of $ 49. Both payments for one year and entitled to technical support.

Basically, CloudReady is used by educational intuitions and some companies to give an opportunity to those teams with old Microsoft operating systems, and that due to lack of hardware resources could not migrate from platform.

After installing CloudReady you cannot return to Windows

While the Neverware operating system is a lightweight alternative for Windows computers, once installed it does not allow you to return to your old OS

So before performing this migration you must backup your files. Similarly, the transition hinders access to local units. Why? Because the files are stored “almost entirely” in Google Drive.

With this acquisition, Google is expected to integrate CloudReady into ChromeOS. A union that could boost the tech giant’s operating system.

It is clear that this is an excellent option for those computers to which Microsoft stopped supporting, for example Windows 7.

Do you have an old computer? Did you think that its hardware characteristics were not enough for more? That situation changes with CloudReady and now with Google much more, because you could even receive support.

.