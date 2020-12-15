Google adds 50 more animals to its 3D AR searches for Android

- Advertisement -

Augmented reality (AR) seems to be the one that is seducing technology companies the most and is that, Unlike virtual reality (VR), you don’t need a bulky helmet to put on your head and that, normally, isolates us from the world and turns that experience into something personal that we cannot share with others.

An AR application is easier to use, it is done in the same way that we write a message, or watch a video, so the result can be seen on the screen without problems and accompanied by as many people as we want. Hence, little by little everything that has to do with this augmented reality becomes more and more fun, original and very spectacular.

Google expands its Zoo

Thus the things, those of Mountain View have seen a vein in an experience that a few months ago seemed little. A simple distraction but one that is taking shape and that has multiple applications. The simplest, that of surprising friends by placing a tiger next to them when we focus on them with the camera, but If we apply it to the educational field, it is an extraordinary way of showing kids what the different animal species are like: sizes, behavior …

Hip (po), hip (po), hooray! There are 50 new AR animals to discover on Search. Search for your favorite animal on your Google mobile app, tap “View in 3D” to see them in your space and don’t forget to share your best creations with

# Google3D. pic.twitter.com/u80Mn7wi1z

– Google (@Google) December 11, 2020

Hence in recent weeks from Google have expanded the range of species available in this 3D zoo that the North Americans have worked on and that now includes another 50 species that are added to the existing ones. Thus, if you have an Android smartphone, and compatible with the AR Core software, you will be able to obtain an AR result for certain types of animals in searches. Remember that in addition to tigers, dolphins, etc., Google has already published other packs related to nature around dinosaurs, insects, planets and other three-dimensional models related to science.

In this new batch of animals appear in Google’s own ad from a life-size giraffe, with its several meters high, a pig sniffing in a refrigerator or a giant Chow Chow that you can throw an object at because, we assume, it will go for it. There are also zebras and different breeds of dogs and cats such as a bulldog, a chihuahua, a sphinx cat, etc. If you want to consult the complete list of these animals, you can access the website that Google has enabled within its support, here.