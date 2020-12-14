Tech NewsApps

Google adds 50 new 3D animals: hippo, squirrel, giraffe and many more

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google adds 50 new 3D animals: hippo, squirrel, giraffe and many more
Google Adds 50 New 3d Animals: Hippo, Squirrel, Giraffe And

Must Read

Android

Vivo IQOO U3: MediaTek Dimensity 800U and 90 Hz screen for this new mid-range “gamer”

Brian Adam - 0
The good thing about having multiple sub-brands is that it is relatively easy to reuse the manufacturing processes to launch many similar...
Read more
Tech News

A journey following the routes of the pioneers in the wild lands of the Far West

Brian Adam - 0
The wild west has inspired directors and writers, but what was life on the frontier really like? In this article we will delve...
Read more
Apps

Google adds 50 new 3D animals: hippo, squirrel, giraffe and many more

Brian Adam - 0
One of the funniest features of Google's augmented reality has to do with 3D animals. For a while, Google displays 3D...
Read more
Android

The OnePlus 9 is seen in alleged real images that reveal several of its specifications

Brian Adam - 0
After the OnePlus 8T, it is clear that we will have a OnePlus 9 at some point in 2021. The leaks have...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Google adds 50 new 3D animals: hippo, squirrel, giraffe and many more

One of the funniest features of Google’s augmented reality has to do with 3D animals. For a while, Google displays 3D animal results in search results, so that we can not only have information about them on the web, but that we can “see” them in our own home thanks to augmented reality.

The company has announced a major update in which they have added 50 new animals, with the same mechanics as always: they appear if you search for them in Google, within the mobile results.

50 new 3D animals for augmented reality

Google is updating its animals in augmented reality to bring in a good number of new animals and breeds. We have a total of 50 new animals, which we can find in the Google search from the mobile. Android Police collects the complete list of animals and breeds of different animals that Google has added with the new update.

  • Akita
  • Australian pastor
  • Beagle
  • Bengal cat
  • Border collie
  • Bulldog
  • Bull terrier
  • cane Corso
  • Chihuahua
  • Chipmunk
  • Chow chow
  • Cocker
  • Coyote
  • Dachshund
  • Dobermann
  • Donkey
  • Fennec fox
  • German shepherd
  • Giraffe
  • Great dane
  • Guinea pig
  • Hamster
  • Hippopotamus
  • Little cat
  • Korean jindo
  • Maine Coon
  • Maltese
  • Milk cow
  • Norwegian forest cat
  • Ox
  • Persian cat
  • Pork
  • Pitbull
  • Poodle
  • Puppy
  • Rag doll
  • Red Panda
  • Russian blue
  • Schnauzer
  • Scottish fold
  • Shiba Inu
  • Shih Tzu
  • Siamese cat
  • Siberian Husky
  • Sphynx cat
  • Pembroke Welsh Corgi
  • Yorkshire terrier
  • Zebra

As you can see, a good part of the new animals are breeds of dogs and breeds of cats, although there are also new animals such as the zebra, the cow or the hippopotamus, among others.

Being a Google update, it’s gradual, so all animals may not be available at once. However, in the next few days you should be able to see everyone on the list.

Via | Android Police

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

Vivo IQOO U3: MediaTek Dimensity 800U and 90 Hz screen for this new mid-range “gamer”

Brian Adam - 0
The good thing about having multiple sub-brands is that it is relatively easy to reuse the manufacturing processes to launch many similar...
Read more
Tech News

A journey following the routes of the pioneers in the wild lands of the Far West

Brian Adam - 0
The wild west has inspired directors and writers, but what was life on the frontier really like? In this article we will delve...
Read more
Android

The OnePlus 9 is seen in alleged real images that reveal several of its specifications

Brian Adam - 0
After the OnePlus 8T, it is clear that we will have a OnePlus 9 at some point in 2021. The leaks have...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©