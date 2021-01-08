Google adds a “do nothing” mode to its assistant that “does nothing”

- Advertisement -

We are used to that every time we say “Ok Google”, the Mountain View assistant answers us with a whole string of alternatives. What if routes or journeys by car to go to work, what if cooking recipes, what if weather forecasts and any other questions that may arise before leaving home or when returning in the afternoon.

That assistant is surely an example of diligence since he is aware of what we tell him 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Non-stop. Now, does it make sense for you to offer a mode where you “do nothing” and during that time, really, be able to “do nothing”? Well, it has arrived, however paradoxical and absurd it may seem.

“Ok Google, don’t do anything”

It has to be said that We are not facing a way that we can consider official, Although, given the repercussion it is having, we have no doubt that Google will allow us to test it in other latitudes. Overall, those from Mountain View have already shown a certain joke point on other occasions when it comes to having fun with ideas that, a priori, might seem absurd to us.

Mode AndroidPolice

This time, everything comes to account for an advertising campaign between Americans and a company that markets chocolate bars in India, in such a way that when we tell the assistant to take one of them, the whole process of “doing nothing” begins. In reality, at first, users only notice that the famous Google voice responds with a certain reluctance, as if it did not want to show us a route or the time it was ago and, after a few minutes, it definitely tells us to leave it alone, not wants to do nothing.

It is in that state of lethargy when the assistant suggests that we, too, “do nothing”, that we leave her alone for a while until she returns to her daily chores. As we tell you, the repercussion of this idea could be an incentive for Google to decide to let us test it in other territories, without the need for an advertising campaign that, according to the virality it is taking, it seems that it is going round.

At the moment This is a simple joke to amuse Google Home users and the other devices that have access to the North American assistant, although you never know where we might end up seeing it. Don’t you want your Google assistant to “do nothing”?