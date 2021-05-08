Google adds a new, better adapted keyboard to smartwatches with Wear OS

Wear OS is Google’s smartwatch operating system, which is obviously based on Android. You have access to your own application store, as it can be easily installed on the wearable. Therefore, it allows a very important customization regarding the use that is given to the device. Google announced that it is updating Wear OS with a new feature today. It is about the integration of a new keyboard in the platform. In this case, Google is toting Gboard, the swipeable predictive text keyboard that it offers for Android, iOS and Android TV, as 9to5Google has discovered. Google adds a new keyboard to Wear OS smartwatches. Wear OS currently uses an application / service called “Google Keyboard”. Gboard (its official name) brings a new user interface that features better key spacing to make everything less visually overwhelming. Meanwhile, the top row features shortcuts to access a new built-in emoji palette, the number pad, and voice input. Previously, the microphone could not be accessed without first exiting the keyboard. Like the version for larger phones, Gboard for Wear OS supports multiple input methods on a keyboard that is slightly more finger-friendly than the old version that used the operating system. You can write by touching, swiping or speaking. The keyboard also has easier access to emoji and “improved tips” above the keyboard. Along with the new keyboard, Google says it is also introducing multilingual support for all the languages ​​offered in Wear OS. To change languages, Gboard for Wear OS has a language shortcut at the bottom of the keyboard that will display a menu with options. Further improvements expected shortly The update is minor, but Google is at least paying attention to an operating system that has received mostly minor updates for a while. Google opened Tiles on the operating system to third-party developers earlier this year, and prior to that, it promised to improve CPU performance in August 2020. With Google I / O 2021 – the company’s developer conference – On the horizon, there’s a chance Google has more enhancements to share for Wear OS, but until then, be glad you can at least swipe to type on your wrist.