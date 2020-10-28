Google adds new 3D animals for Halloween: magical cats, dachshunds and more

Google’s 3D animals are a novelty that came to the browser not too long ago. With a Google search it is able to show results in 3D, so that we can see in augmented reality what we have searched for. On the occasion of Halloween, which will be celebrated on October 31, Google has added new animals and 3D objects.

We are going to tell you how to find these animals and objects, since you have to search for some specific words so that the search can be carried out correctly.



Google search dresses up for Halloween

If we have a mobile compatible with ARCore, Google’s augmented reality platform, we can access the new 3D objects included in the search engine. All we have to do is, from the Google app, find the new terms that are now associated with a 3D object.

Human skeleton

Ghost

Halloween pumpkin

Pirate dog

Hot dog

Magic cat

From the Google search itself we will see that the option to “view in 3D” appears. This will allow us see the animal in augmented reality, after analyzing the surface on which we want to put it. We must give you permission for them to show through the camera. Once done, each time we click on the 3D, we can locate the objects in augmented reality through the phone.

