Google adds PDF reader to its file explorer: Files is now more complete

By Brian Adam














Google’s File Explorer increases its versatility with two new tools: playback speed control and PDF reader integrated in the application. Becomes available with the latest Files from Google update.

The Files application by Google is a file explorer that has been vitaminized over time and subsequent updates: Allows you to send files without the need for the Internet to clean your phone to save a lot of space. And it doesn’t stop there since Google has just included two new features that make the app easier to use, also more complete. Because how about having the option to read PDF files without leaving the browser?

Google Files 1.0.33: PDF reader and playback speed

Files Google Play Speed ​​control in video playback. XDA Developers screenshots

The two novelties introduced by Google in its file manager are aimed at improving video playback and document reading. On the one hand Files allows vary the playback speed to speed up or slow it down, depending on taste. And you will no longer need another application that reads the PDFs since Google’s own Files will take care of it.

With Files it is possible to play the videos on the device. The interface until now had the playback controls with two buttons to advance or rewind in blocks of 10 seconds. And with version 1.0.33 Google has introduced a speed selector activated from the three menu items (top right of screen). As shown in the screenshots from XDA Developers, the selector allows you to adjust the speed from 0.5x to 2x.

Files Google Pdf Open PDF files with the integrated Files reader. XDA Developers screenshot

In addition, the integrated PDF file reader allows you to open such documents directly from Files. Both for documents executed in Google’s own Files and from any other app: now the browser is a PDF reader, like Google Drive. Everything to make the application an even more complete set of tools.

The changes introduced by Google come with version 1.00.33 of the app: this is already available in the Play Store. Even so, you may install it and the new options will not appear: Google activates them from the server side.

Files Go: free up space

Files: free up space1.0.217251024

  • Developer: Google LLC
  • Download it at: Google play
  • Price: Free
  • Category: Tools

Via | XDA Developers

