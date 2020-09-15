Google adds prehistoric animals in 3D with augmented reality, in ‘Arts and Culture’

Google’s 3D animals continue to grow, after assorted animals, dinosaurs and insects arrive animals from the past, which you can watch in augmented reality at home although in a slightly different way from previous deliveries.

Google, in collaboration with the State Darwin Museum in Moscow and the Natural History Museum in London have created a new collection of animals with augmented reality, which this time is not on Google, but in the Google Arts and Culture app.

More animals in 3D, although they do not move

The operation is similar to that of previous occasions, although this time we are facing representations of prehistoric animals endorsed by international museums. You can see these animals in 3D in any moderately modern web browser, although if your mobile has ARCore support, you can see them integrated into your environment using the mobile camera, with augmented reality.

The differences with the previous Google 3D animals is that this time they are static models and that in addition to see them in 3D you must install the Google art application, Google Arts & Culture. From the 3D view itself in the browser you have a link to download the application directly.

The list of new elements is varied and, unfortunately, at the moment it is not compiled in any collection within Arts & Culture. You should, therefore, enter from a direct link or write the name of the animal in the app. Something not too practical, since the names are somewhat complicated and the application does not let you paste text from the clipboard.

Among the new animals, we have the Cambropachycope, the Aegirocassis, the Spotted trunkfish or the blue whale, in addition to other objects such as the Lanzón stella, the Apollo 11 command module or the Neil Armstrong space suit.