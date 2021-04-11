Google and Casio launch new G-Squad device with Wear OS technology

- Advertisement -

The G-Squad sports line of G-Shock watches from Casio has incorporated the GSW-H1000 model, a smartwatch that has Wear OS technology from Google. It is the first design with these characteristics, which are dedicated to those who want to have a complete record of their sports activities.

The GSW-H1000 from Casio records activities such as running, indoor workouts, road cycling, and swimming; to more extreme activities like surfing and snowboarding.

The watch also has an optical sensor to measure the heart rate, as well as a compass, an altitude and atmospheric pressure sensor, an accelerometer, a gyrometer and a GPS function, among others.

The screen is double-layer, monochrome and color. It features an interface with a three-level layout that users can customize to suit their goals.

The Wear OS from Google brings the GSW-H1000 to applications and services designed for the watch, such as Google assistant Y Google fit. In addition, the device has access to the applications available in Google play, as well as phone notifications such as calls, messages, calendar, among others.

The Wear OS from Google works with phones with the latest version of Android (excluding Go edition and phones without Google Play Store) and iOS depending on the user’s country.

HOW TO CHANGE THE VOICE OF GOOGLE ASSISTANT

For this, Google offers you a series of steps on its website, it even mentions how to change the language of the app and even how to improve it:

Open Google Assistant on your cell phone saying ‘Ok Google’.

If it doesn’t work, then press and hold the home button, sliding your finger from the bottom corner of the phone.

Click on the lower compass icon and then on your profile photo.

Choose the settings and go to the ‘Assistant’ tab.

Enter ‘Assistant voice’ and choose the one you prefer.

You can even define if you want a Latin American or European Spanish.

