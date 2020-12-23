Google and Facebook could miss their next hits

- Advertisement -

Google and Facebook are facing a mountain of lawsuits claiming the duo are abusing their market power. They may beat the accusations, but too much distraction could cause them to miss the next pitch.

Both tech giants are being inundated with challenges. On Thursday, a group of 38 U.S. states and territories sued Google, alleging that the $ 1 trillion giant’s Alphabet division is trying to force its search engine into cars and smart devices (like televisions). ), a day after Texas and other states pointed to their dominance of digital advertising.

In October, the Justice Department charged him with abusing his market power in search and search-related advertising. Facebook received a lawsuit earlier this year from nearly every state attorney general, along with the Federal Trade Commission, alleging that the company’s $ 782 billion merger strategy, like the 2012 purchase of Instagram, was intended to aim to crush the competition.

The tech twins face serious risks even if they don’t break up their business. Both will probably spend years in costly multiple court battles. For example, Apple’s e-book pricing case took about four years to resolve, including appeals. And Microsoft faced a dispute with the Justice Department over its dominance of computer operating systems in the late 1990s that lasted about three years. These new challenges could involve the publication of piles of documents, including potentially embarrassing emails, and CEOs are likely to be questioned by prosecutors.

But the bottom line could be even higher if these distractions prevent both of you from making changes or operations. At least 80% of Google and Facebook’s revenue, of about $ 260 billion, comes from ads. Finding new sources of money will be key to future growth, and these paths are narrowing.

In addition, Google boss Sundar Pichai is still waiting for US regulators to approve the $ 2.1 billion purchase of the Fitbit fitness tracker, after finally obtaining authorization from the European Union on Thursday. Last month, Mark Zuckerberg’s firm bought the customer relations platform Kustomer for about $ 1 billion, but antitrust scrutiny could still unravel it.

The cautionary example is Microsoft. Although the company, run by Bill Gates at the time, did not split, and eventually rallied after its fight with Uncle Sam, the mobile phone boom was missed. The antitrust prosecution against Google and Facebook could block their future goals.

