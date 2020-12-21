Tech NewsApps

Google and Santa Claus join forces in Santa Tracker: mini-games, selfies and much more, this year without an application

By Brian Adam
Google and Santa Claus join forces in Santa Tracker: mini-games, selfies and much more, this year without an application
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
Google and Santa Claus join forces in Santa Tracker: mini-games, selfies and much more, this year without an application

Santa Tracker (Follow Santa Claus) has become almost one more Christmas tradition, so Google has not resisted renew its huge collection of entertainment dedicated to Santa Claus: Santa Tracker is now ready for the little ones (and not so little ones) to follow Santa Claus during the early hours of December 25th.

Surely all children have already made their wish list, all those gifts that they hope to receive during the different Christmas dates. This year the parties are going to be completely atypical, but there is someone who does not plan to miss the usual appointment: Santa Claus. Everything is ready for the plump protagonist of December 25 to start the trip around the world. And Google has a lot of surprises in store to warm up expectations.

Santa Tracker, a mobile-friendly website full of entertainment

Santa Tracker

Those who have followed the Google app related to Christmas year after year know what awaits them this year: games for children, videos, humor and lots of fun with the usual characters of Christmas. Google maintains the same color as always, also the casual style of the drawings. This year with a novelty: the emphasis on personal safety. Santa and Mama wearing masks are a good example.

In addition to the measures dedicated to the prevention of contagion by Coronavirus, Google has introduced another novelty: the application has been loaded. Sant Tracker has disappeared from the Google Play Store and will only be available to those who have already downloaded it in previous years. Even so, and since the app itself embedded the web version of Santa TrackerJust go to the page from your mobile to enjoy all the entertainment that Google has prepared in the same way.

The children will be able to play with the elves, preparing Santa Claus to take selfies by customizing its appearance, controlling a motorized sleigh in true Flappy Bird style … There is even a video of a fireplace burning with Santa’s feet heating up on the fire.

Santa Tracker

To enjoy Santa Tracker on your mobile you just have to go to the Google website. In the event that you had the app installed previously, you can download it again from this link to the Play Store. And if you didn’t have it, and you prefer to access Santa Tracker by app (the difference with access through the web is minimal), you can download the latest version from APK Mirror. It’s from 2019, but it works just as well.

More information | Google

