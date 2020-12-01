Google announces Android Enterprise Essentials

Google has announced the launch of a new mobile device management service, it is Android Enterprise Essentials.

Android Enterprise Essentials is a service developed by Android to facilitate the protection of devices and commercial data of the users of the platform. In addition, the service is thinking of small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). In this regard, Google points out:

“We have leveraged our experience creating Android Enterprise device management and security tools for the world’s largest organizations, and have reduced this functionality to a critical set of default features designed for companies with simpler needs and smaller budgets.” .

What does Android Enterprise Essentials include?

This new tool includes “a lock screen and encryption on the devices”, which prevents people outside the company from violating their privacy.

Likewise, it incorporates use of Google Play Protect to keep the computer safe from any attack by malicious software. Also prevent company employees from downloading applications from unauthorized sources.

Another peculiarity of this service is that it allows you to “erase all company data” from a device in case of loss, theft, theft or simply that it is no longer used for administrative purposes.

But how do I go about setting up this service on my phone? The indicated functions are applied automatically. You will not have to configure anything. You only have to count an Android device, send it or deliver it “to employees who already have policies in place.”

Android Enterprise Essentials will be available in the US and UK

At the moment the Android Enterprise Essentials service will be implemented in the United States and United Kingdom with the distributors Synnex and Tech Data, respectively.

However, the tech giant intends to bring this service to more countries around the world early next year.

Thus, Google presents this new technological solution designed for SMEs and the vulnerabilities that they may present. And you, what did you think of this Google tool?

