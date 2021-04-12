web
Google announces closure of Google Shopping

Google has confirmed that its shopping application, Google Shopping, will stop working in the coming weeks, both on Android and iOS. This means that users will no longer be able to make purchases through the app.

It seems that the decision responds to the redundant use of the platform, since, in addition to having a space in the App Store, it also has a web version with the same functions. So why support this app? It is certainly a good decision. Therefore, the app will work until June of this year.

The web version of Google Shopping will continue to work

Series of stores under the Google Shopping logo

Although the company intends to close the Google Shopping app, it will continue to work through the web. Similarly, they can use the “Purchases” tab in Google Search. Thus, the technology giant will not do without the application as such, but an unnecessary tool.

“In the coming weeks, we will stop supporting the Shopping app. All the functionality that the application offers to users is available in the Purchases tab. We will continue to build features on the Shopping tab and other Google surfaces, including the Google app, that make it easy for people to discover and buy the products they love. ” a Google spokesperson stated to 9to5Google.

Users report problems accessing the application

The technology giant has said that the platform will work until June 2021, however, some users are already reporting access problems to version 59 of the app. “Something went wrong. The application is not available at this time, but you can continue shopping at shopping.google.com, ”the message says.

With this, it is clear that the company wants users to use the web version of Google Shopping. This to make the process easier. After all, the apps are pretty much the same. Therefore, why continue investing resources in it?

