Google announces that its cloud expands to three new regions

Google has announced expanding its cloud computing services to three new regions: Germany, Chile, and Saudi Arabia. He has also said that each of them will have “three zones to protect against service interruptions.” As well as a “Google Cloud Key Product Portfolio”.

Following this inclusion, Google now has “73 zones in 24 distributed cloud regions” across seventeen countries. In addition, it intends to continue to expand and bring this service to more regions in the Americas, Europe and Australia.

Google Cloud will help these three regions expand their service capacity

The Mountain View company highlights that in Chile organizations are rapidly transforming and adapting to the cloud “to offer new products and services to customers.” In this regard, Google highlights in its blog:

“The announcement of a new Google Cloud region in Chile is good news for those of us in the healthcare space, where providers need quick access to comprehensive information to make informed decisions about patient care.”

In the case of Germany, this inclusion will complement the presence they already have in this country, since they already have one in Frankfurt. Google is confident that it can expand its capacity and “meet the growing demand for cloud services” in this area.

As in Chile and Germany, the arrival of Google Cloud in Saudi Arabia will allow users in this region “to grow and confidently scale their offerings in this market.” In addition to supporting companies such as “Noon and Snap, Inc. as they deliver their products and services to consumers.”

Basically what Google wants is that these regions expand their service capacity. How? making available to users a platform that will allow them to manage their activities more efficiently.

