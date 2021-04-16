Google, Apple and Amazon will kill two wireless standards this year

After the WiFi Alliance confirmed yesterday that the new standard will arrive at the end of the year WiFi HaLow to the first IoT devices , now they have been Google, Amazon, Apple and the Zigbee Alliance companies that have confirmed the new standard also for this year 2021.

The Zigbee Alliance is responsible for managing one of the most used wireless standards in the world for IoT thanks to its low consumption. The new standard that the four parties have jointly developed was announced at the end of 2019 under the name of Connected Home over IP, abbreviated as CHIP or Project CHIP.

CHIP: the standard arrives this year

The new standard has suffered some delays, but it finally looks like it’s ready to hit the market. This new standard aims to offer unified connectivity for products from Google, Amazon, Apple and Zigbee to communicate with each other, so that companies creating new devices can make them compatible with any smart ecosystem From the market.

This initiative is open source, and is good for both companies and consumers, who can buy any device without worrying about whether it will be compatible with their ecosystem or not. In addition to the three big companies mentioned, there are about 170 more that are part of the Zigbee Alliance, such as Samsung SmartThings, IKEA, NXP Semiconductors, Signify and Silicon Labs.

The standard uses Bluetooth LE for the initial setup, while the Wifi It leaves it for tasks that consume a lot of bandwidth, such as sending images from a security camera. It is also compatible with Thread, a standard for low-bandwidth mesh networks, such as motion or temperature sensors. Thread is already included in devices such as the 2nd Gen Nest Hub, the HomePod Mini, or the latest Eero WiFi routers.

Zigbee and Z-Wave will disappear

As the company announced in a webinar, the first devices with CHIP certification will hit the market at the end of 2021, so it may be that by Christmas this year we can buy the first devices compatible with the standard. Among them, we will find light bulbs, blinds, heating, air conditioning, televisions, smart garage doors, security systems, WiFi routers, And a long etcetera.

In addition to being included in devices that are launched on the market at the end of the year, there will also be adapters to add this connectivity to current devices. Thanks to this, if we have a device that is compatible with HomeKit but not with Alexa, we can make it compatible. With CHIP, other old standards like Zigbee and Z-Wave They will disappear, so both the purchasing and setup processes will be easier.