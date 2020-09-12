Google Assistant helps you wash your hands properly

He Google Assistant is Google’s virtual assistant that users can use to search for information, create reminders, and receive notifications using voice commands.

We will wash our hands within the recommended time

Currently, due to the pandemic of COVID-19 and states of emergency enacted in many countries / regions, the tool has launched a new feature to help citizens wash hands within the recommended time by health authorities.

Although the virus does not yet have a vaccine, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended to disinfect computer equipment at home, it is one of the ways to fight and prevent the virus and wash your hands frequently. However, it is recommended that a reasonable time to include this hand hygiene is about 40 or 60 seconds. If you use the gel with the highest alcohol concentration, the recommended time is 20-30 seconds.

Handwashing Pixabay

About 40 seconds is the minimum recommended time

According to the organization’s recommendations, the cleaning time is similar to the time it takes to sing half a song. For this reason, the Google Assistant can perform the song without touching the phone. Google Assistant will tell you that the minimum time to clean your hands should be about 40 seconds. For users who are not used to washing their hands for a long time, this tool will be advantageous to avoid miscalculations when going to the bathroom.

For activate this function of the Google Assistant, just touch the mobile device (or whatever connected device has that device) without touching it. After speaking the initial speech recognition word “Ok Google”, the user should say out loud: “Ok Google, help me wash my hands.”