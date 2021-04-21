Google Assistant: new ‘Guest Mode’ to prevent your conversations from being saved

- Advertisement -

The Google assistant has been gaining a lot of weight within the Mountain View ecosystem, especially after the explosion of smart speakers and devices with screens and cameras that allow us to interact only with voice commands in our home. That saves us precious time from looking at the mobile screen that we can invest in doing whatever we want: resting on the sofa, cooking, cleaning the house, mopping the living room … whatever. But on privacy issues they have always been highly criticized. According to Google by default, they do not keep your audio recordings and you have the possibility to ask the Google Assistant: “How do you protect the privacy of my data?”; or to delete the activity from your Google account by saying, for example: “Hey Google, delete everything I told you this week.” “Hey Google, tell me about Guest Mode” Today they present Guest Mode, another way you can control your privacy on smart speakers and displays, like Nest Audio and Nest Hub. Just say: “Hey Google, turn on Guest Mode” and your interactions with the Google Assistant will not be saved in the account. While in Guest Mode you can enjoy the most used functions, such as asking questions, controlling smart home devices, setting timers and playing music. Your device will not display personal results, such as calendar entries or contacts until you turn off Guest Mode. When Guest Mode is activated, the device makes a special sound and a Guest icon appears on the screen. If you are not sure whether or not you are in Guest Mode, you can always ask the device: “Is Guest Mode enabled?” Guest Mode will remain activated until you decide to deactivate it; just say, “Hey Google, turn off Guest Mode” and you’ll be back to full, personalized use of the Google Assistant. More privacy for your shared devices By activating Guest Mode, you can ask Google for suggestions for recipes, knowing that the search would not appear in the history, without having to manually modify the settings or activate and deactivate other controls. When you’re done, deactivate Guest Mode and the main account you set up can continue to enjoy the fully customized Wizard. The Guest Mode can also be useful for when, for example, you have guests and you do not want their use of your device to be saved in your account. You or your guests can easily activate or deactivate it, at any time.