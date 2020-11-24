Google Assistant now on Samsung Smart TVs: how to have it on yours

Samsung announced today that Google Assistant will join the suite of voice assistants currently available on 2020 Samsung Smart TVs, providing users with enhanced discovery and control capabilities.

Available together with Amazon Alexa and Bixby, Google Assistant is now fully integrated into Samsung Smart TVs and requires no additional download, hardware or installation, and is interchangeable.

That AI digital assistants are not the future, but the present is something already taken for granted, because we not only have them on mobile phones, but also on other devices such as Smart TVs. Samsung Smart TV users now have faster access to their favorite entertainment, real-time responses on the screen, and the ability to seamlessly control their smart home devices with a voice assistant of their choice. By activating the voice commands, users can easily navigate channels, adjust volume, control playback, open applications, and much more.

Google Assistant on Samsung TVs

The Google assistant has many advantages, especially those related to accessing Google services. Samsung confirms that home automation control is also enabled. Since you can turn lights on or off in other rooms at home, access the thermostat, create alarms and more. It will also be able to be used to see the weather, the news, since it is compatible with various Google services, such as Google Photos, Google Calendar or the search engine, among others.

Availability in Spain and compatible models

Google Assistant is now available in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and will launch in 12 countries later this year. Samsung Electronics has announced that from the end of this month of November in Spain they will have integrated Google Assistant.

Samsung has published a list of the models that will be compatible with the Google assistant: