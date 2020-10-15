Tech NewsApps

Google Assistant: now you can hum, whistle or sing to identify the song

By Brian Adam
Google Assistant: now you can hum, whistle or sing to identify the song

For a few years, the Google Assistant It can identify songs but for this the song had to be playing at that time to capture the audio, so the application was not used to identify those songs that we know their melody or chorus but we do not know their title or artist.

I speak in the past because now at last the Google Assistant is able to identify hummed songs, as it does SoundHound, one of the main applications to identify songs.

Hum, whistle, or sing a song

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=DW61PpKJGm8

Now if we only know the chords of a song and we say to the Assistant “da daaaa da daaaa na naa naa ooohh yeah” we will get the title of the song as an answer. The Google Assistant doesn’t care if we sing its lyrics, whistle or hum its rhythm. Its machine learning is able to identify the songs.

This new feature is already available in more than 20 languages. To test its new function we just have to say “Ok Google, what song is this?” or in the Google search widget, click on the microphone and then on the option “Search song”. We sing or hum his lyrics for about 10-15 seconds and we will get the title of the song.

Gif

This feature is possible because Google has saved the melody of each song as a fingerprint, transforming the audio into a number sequence. Your learning models are now capable of identify songs from a wide variety of sources, like humans singing, whistling or humming. To do this, its algorithms eliminate all the other details of a song, such as the accompanying instruments and the timbre and tone of the voice, to keep only the rhythm converted into numbers.

Via | Google

