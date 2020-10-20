Google Assistant will be integrated with all its functions in Samsung TVs with Tizen launched in 2020

Google Assistant continues to gain presence in the market. If we could already access Google’s personal assistant on Android-based phones, tablets, and TVs, now it’s the Samsung models that have Tizen those who are about to embrace all the functions of the assistant.

Samsung already had the SmartThings platform With which it was allowed to execute some of the basic functions through the television (turning the television off and on) or also facilitating interaction with the connected home. Now with the integration announced by Samsung of Assistant, this range of possibilities is increased significantly. Of course, an improvement that only reaches the 2020 models for now.

Assistant and Tizen

We already saw at the time what was the Samsung catalog for this year 2020 that we are about to finish. A list of models that are now ready to see a total integration of Google Assistant so that We can access the same functions that, for example, appear on Android TV.

Now, all those compatible models will allow that through voice controls we can raise and lower the volume, pause and play the content playback, interact with other connected devices in the home intelligent…

The arrival of Google Assistant also carries an interface adapted to all the possibilities offered by the assistant which will offer support to control connected devices and also to ask all kinds of questions.

For now, this improvement will come in the first place to the models launched in the US market to later make the leap to other countries. These are the Samsung televisions that will be able to access all the functions of Google Assistant:

2020 QLED 8K and 4K TVs

2020 Crystal UHD TVs

The Frame and Serif TVs 2020

2020 Sero and Terrace TVs

More information | Samsung

Via | 9to5Google