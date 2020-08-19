Tech NewsAppsTech GiantsGoogle

Google Assistant will offer its new experience in Spanish soon: these are its news

By Brian Adam
0
0
Google Assistant will offer its new experience in Spanish soon: these are its news
Google Assistant Will Offer Its New Experience In Spanish Soon:

Must Read

Apps

Google Assistant will offer its new experience in Spanish soon: these are its news

Brian Adam - 0
After months of rumours and leaks, the new Pixel 4a is already a reality. Google's next mid-range mobile will hit the market in October...
Read more
Google

Google – Fitbit: the EU opens an investigation for the processing of ute data

Brian Adam - 0
After the rumors of the past few days, the European Commission has announced the opening of an investigation into theGoogle's acquisition of Fitbit. This...
Read more
Apps

Meet the 138 new WhatsApp emojis on Android

Brian Adam - 0
The new WhatsApp emojis mostly represent women with different skin tones, styles and in different professional activities. Chatting on WhatsApp using emojis makes all conversations...
Read more
Mobile

Be amazed by the technology of the new Motorola Edge

Brian Adam - 0
We present the new Motorola Edge that has arrived at Telcel, a smartphone that you will undoubtedly want to have thanks to its performance...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Google Assistant will offer its new experience in Spanish soon: these are its news

After months of rumours and leaks, the new Pixel 4a is already a reality. Google’s next mid-range mobile will hit the market in October and among its new features, we see that it will arrive with the new Google Assistant in Spanish.

The new Google Assistant was released last fall in English and so far exclusively for the Pixel 4, but with the arrival of new Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a XL and Pixel 5 the company is finally going to add support for more languages. The new languages ​​that the new Google Assistant experience will support will be German, French, Spanish and Italian.

The new Google Assistant in Spanish

The main novelty is that the new Google Assistant comes integrated in the device. This means that it is not in the cloud as in the current version, so it will work offline and much faster.

Besides, his new interface allows you to express your greater integration with applications, with new contextual voice commands. We can tell the Google Assistant to show us images of animals, touch a photo and tell him that I sent it to contact as we see in the video of the presentation of the new Google Assistant more than a year ago at the I / Or 2019:

The new Google Assistant also comes with conversation continues in English, so it is expected that this feature will also be available in Spanish. Thus we will not have to say the active word “Ok Google” or “Hey Google” when we want to perform several actions in a row.

According to the Google support page, the new Google Assistant will arrive in Spanish in the Pixel 4 onwards that is, in the new Pixel of 2020. It seems that the Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a are currently without the new Assistant.

More information | Google

Related Articles

Google

Google – Fitbit: the EU opens an investigation for the processing of ute data

Brian Adam - 0
After the rumors of the past few days, the European Commission has announced the opening of an investigation into theGoogle's acquisition of Fitbit. This...
Read more
Apps

Meet the 138 new WhatsApp emojis on Android

Brian Adam - 0
The new WhatsApp emojis mostly represent women with different skin tones, styles and in different professional activities. Chatting on WhatsApp using emojis makes all conversations...
Read more
Mobile

Be amazed by the technology of the new Motorola Edge

Brian Adam - 0
We present the new Motorola Edge that has arrived at Telcel, a smartphone that you will undoubtedly want to have thanks to its performance...
Read more
Science

Researchers create electronic circuits that can be drawn on skin, that’s what they are for

Brian Adam - 0
Researchers from the University of Houston and the University of Chicago have developed gods electronic circuits drawable on leather with special ink pens that...
Read more
Mobile

OPPO K7 5G: Snapdragon 765G processor and four cameras for the new 5G terminal from the Asian manufacturer

Brian Adam - 0
OPPO has announced a new terminal that comes to expand its already extensive collection. A brand that gains integers in popularity in the markets...
Read more
Apps

How to turn Google Photos into your travel guide this vacation

Brian Adam - 0
One of the great virtues of the services and apps that Google puts in our hand is that There are many ways to do...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©