Google Assistant will offer its new experience in Spanish soon: these are its news

After months of rumours and leaks, the new Pixel 4a is already a reality. Google’s next mid-range mobile will hit the market in October and among its new features, we see that it will arrive with the new Google Assistant in Spanish.

The new Google Assistant was released last fall in English and so far exclusively for the Pixel 4, but with the arrival of new Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a XL and Pixel 5 the company is finally going to add support for more languages. The new languages ​​that the new Google Assistant experience will support will be German, French, Spanish and Italian.

The new Google Assistant in Spanish

The main novelty is that the new Google Assistant comes integrated in the device. This means that it is not in the cloud as in the current version, so it will work offline and much faster.

Besides, his new interface allows you to express your greater integration with applications, with new contextual voice commands. We can tell the Google Assistant to show us images of animals, touch a photo and tell him that I sent it to contact as we see in the video of the presentation of the new Google Assistant more than a year ago at the I / Or 2019:

The new Google Assistant also comes with conversation continues in English, so it is expected that this feature will also be available in Spanish. Thus we will not have to say the active word “Ok Google” or “Hey Google” when we want to perform several actions in a row.

According to the Google support page, the new Google Assistant will arrive in Spanish in the Pixel 4 onwards that is, in the new Pixel of 2020. It seems that the Pixel 2, Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a are currently without the new Assistant.

More information | Google